Godzilla vs. Kong: Figures Reveal New Designs for the Film’s Monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong is still some eight months off, but a brand new toy leak that’s surfaced on the internet may hint at a possible plot thread included with the blockbuster. Before we get too much further, there could be slight spoilers ahead of the leak proves true. Proceed with caution. As with any tentpole movie release in this day in age, massive apparel, and merchandising effort is something that also needs to happen. Godzilla vs. Kong is no different and Legendary has already been hard at work on the merchandising part of it.

Toy pictures obtained by Godzilla-News.com reveal a line of toys in the Playmates confirms both eponymous characters will capture at least a couple of figures each. The Godzilla toy comes with an ice pick or something of nature while Kong has a fairly epic club. Additionally, at least four other characters are included at the line, including among a Skullcrawler from Kong: Skull Island and a new creature called Nozuki.

The largest pieces of the entire line, but are just two toys that read Mega Kong and Mega Godzilla. Mega Godzilla comes full with some red armor shielding his back and head while the Mega Kong toy looks like a larger version of the scale as it seems, and yes, it’s just as epic. You may see all of the images onto the Godzilla-News. Com site here.

“The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible,” Gonzales said earlier this season. “When I say I am in the film, people are like,”Oh my God.” Seeing how excited they are to see this film and seeing that fanaticism which makes me excited; I believe they’re going to be pleased. [Director] Adam Wingard is gifted. Both stories are moving parallel, because you’ll see, without giving anything away. It’s a cast and it was very fun to be a part of it. There is so much going on, but the heart of its two women as well, which is such a positive message for society today. It’s just incredible.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is presently set for release on November 20th.