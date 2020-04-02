Home Movies Godzilla vs. Kong rumors has landed online offering the King of the...
Movies

Godzilla vs. Kong rumors has landed online offering the King of the Monsters

By- Vikash Kumar
A batch of Godzilla vs. Kong rumors has landed online that the King of the Monsters will have trendy new powers and the giant Ape will have a weapon.

Godzilla vs. Kong gets published Nov. 20, 2020, directed by Adam Wingard starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, together with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

Synopsis: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks into excellent uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ roots, a conspiracy threatens to wash the creatures, both bad and good forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong escapes and spoilers:

It’s claimed that Godzilla in GVK looks like his King of the Monsters version, which Godzilla is close 400 feet in height and heavier than Kong.

It’s further stated that Godzilla will have trendy abilities in the flick, but no specifics are currently known.

Regarding Kong, it is claimed that Kong has a stone ax he uses as a weapon.

It’s said the home of Kong is in the middle of earth with adequate radiation.

Kong has no”superpowers” but has the brute force and speed (we can theorize the”adequate” radiation is what makes Kong so powerful ).

Since Kong is currently older than previously seen in Skull Island, Kong is very potent and even wounds Godzilla with his stone ax (remember that Skull Island revealed the bones of Kong’s parents to be much larger than Kong).

Description for Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong says Kong is brownish with a stronger body and a more compact head; Kong has more fur, may even have a beard.

The footage was shown in Russia that showed Kong darker in color, something similar to a mind, but things may have changed.

It’s said Kong is closer to 300 ft in height at Godzilla vs Kong (which will make Kong 3x bigger in contrast to Skull Island size, I think – 104 ft ).

It’s noted that the size of Kong may change since the Russian footage is said to have revealed Kong at or close qual in height to Godzilla (of course it could always be the camera angle).

The climax of the film is an”epic” battle between Godzilla vs. Kong said to endure for a full five minutes or so that will determine who’s the true”King of the Monsters.”

Godzilla is quite violent and looks like a beast.

