Godzilla vs Kong: Release Date, Plot, Cast and What We know Up To Now!

Godzilla Vs Kong, the fourth installment in the Legendary’s Monsterverse was all set to be released on the 29th of May but into the fan’s utter disappointment was postponed to the 20th of November this year, in the week on Thanksgiving due to some technical issues. Due to the continuing Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world into a standstill the filmmakers could postpone the dates, although no official statements have been made.

The filmmakers have released the banner of the American Science Fiction movie to start the promotions. The crowd all over the world is currently waiting for, what is currently going to the among the most struggle between the two distinguished historical- fictional personalities. Adam Wingard, who has directed Blair Witch directs the film, You Are The Guest and Next and has experience in movies of this genre. The movie is going to be the 12th in the King Kong Saga and the 36th movie from the Godzilla Saga and is Made by Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla Vs Kong: The film is currently starring Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler since the seminal father-daughter duo aka as Madison Russell and Mark Russell. Zhang Ziyi as Dr. Ilene Chen or Dr. Ling and Julian Dennison and Danai Guiro is also seen.

The Godzilla Franchise is a Media Franchise owned and made by Toho that is based on the fictional nature of Godzilla. Undoubtedly it has been one of the longest media franchises, having started in 1954.

At the premise of the films, The Legendary and Warner Bros stated, “In a time when monsters walk the earth, humanity’s struggle for its future places Godzilla and Kong on a crash course that will observe the two most powerful forces of nature around the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As monarch embarks on a dangerous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues into the titans’ roots, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.” Since they have begun coming with theories about what is currently going to occur when the screen will be shared by the two most iconic characters.