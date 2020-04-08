Godzilla Vs. Kong Plot Leaks Reveal Weapons And New Powers

- Advertisement -

The buzz is slowly beginning to build again surrounding Godzilla Vs. Kong,

The epic showdown between two of the cinema’s most iconic creatures which were initially scheduled to hit theatres last month. Reactions from the studio towards an early test screening watched as director Adam Wingard helmed a set of extensive reshoots to try and whip the film fit, the launch pushed back by eight weeks, and it seems to have worked.

The test screening has been obtained much more something that the filmmaker celebrated on social media, with reports suggesting that it could be the entrance to the MonsterVerse of Legendary yet. Beyond the title giving away the clear driving force behind the story, we don’t know a whole lot of Godzilla Vs. Kong’s finer plot points, but celebrity Eiza Gonzalez hinted that the tale of two giant creatures beating seven shades out of each other will probably be calmed by a much more human component. Fans are high on the prospect of viewing the two titans face off on the big screen, and some new plot details have hinted that the conflict could be more epic than anyone could have imagined.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Might Feature Another Iconic Monster

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Godzilla Vs. Kong is the way the film will tug off the size gap between the two title characters, with Kong: Skull Island demonstrating the giant ape was roughly half Godzilla’s size. But a new leak indicates that the radiation on Kong’s homeland will cause him to develop considerably larger, and also ties back to history details in the prequel that watched Kong surrounded by the bones of his parents, which seemed to be much bigger than him. Also, but the older, wiser and much larger Kong is also wielding a stone strand to provide him an equalizer from Godzilla’s variety of forces, which quite frankly sounds awesome.

The unsatisfactory critical and commercial response to Godzilla: King of the Monsters place the MonsterVerse back a little and put it on much shakier ground, but when Godzilla Vs. Kong handles to live up to the hype, then it could produce a monster mash for those ages.