Godzilla vs Kong film that reveals a new MonsterVerse titan

Images of the new toys for the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong movie have been unveiled, revealing a fresh new MonsterVerse Titan which may be in the film. Both Titans were seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, respectively. While the latter earned a gigantic $566 million the former gained an impressive worldwide take of $386 million. Both movies have laid the groundwork for the two Titans’ inevitable showdown, building the anticipation toward their struggle this fall.

The MonsterVerse began in 2014 with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, the film that rebooted the personality whilst firmly establishing Monarch, the company that would tie the movies in the shared world together. Kong: Skull Island followed in its entirety, setting the gorilla’s presence on the notorious island while setting the base for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the film that would have the Titan face none, but three other monsters, including Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. Godzilla vs Kong is set to have the two monsters square off against one another in a show-stopping brawl for the ages while the Monarch organization investigates the roots of the Titans.

Godzilla-Movies. Com has shown pictures of Playmates Toys figures for the upcoming film that give fans a sneak peek at a new Titan, one that could undoubtedly make an appearance in the film. There is a toy to get a monster and toys for both Kong and Godzilla called a winged, Nozuki creature that will likely cross paths. The lineup of toys also includes a Skullcrawler from Kong: Skull Island that may affirm the species’ yield in the movie. The pictures are below.

Godzilla vs Kong will be helmed by Adam Wingard, manager of Netflix’s Death Note along with the beloved thrillers You Are The Client. The film is set to have members of previous MonsterVerse films returning, in addition to new roles played Brian Tyree Henry by Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir, Eiza González, and Lance Redding. The characters returning from previous MonsterVerse films include his daughter Madison played the Chen sisters and with Millie Bobby Brown, who are both played by Zhang Ziyi and Kyle Chandler’s Mark Russell. Though no concrete answers have been given just yet, there are many possibilities as to why these figures will return.

The MonsterVerse films have been a bit of a mixed bag in regards to their quality. 2014’s Godzilla has been a grounded and engrossing reimagining of this beloved creature that took the less is more Jaws method of showing off its titular monster. Kong: Skull Island was an excellent showcase for the gorilla’s strength, sheer size, and ability, but such as Godzilla, endured from flat, dull characters that took up far too much screen time. Godzilla: King of the Monsters suffered from its predecessors’ tragic flaw, but revealed plenty more of their beloved character. However, the monster struggles underwhelming were directed and, sadly. If there’s one manager that can help it is a talented director using a firm grasp of storytelling and character, Wingard. He may be under pressure to supply the film fans are clamoring for. Using a person of his talents behind the camera, it’s safe to say there’s a fantastic chance they will leave the theater satisfied when Godzilla vs Kong stomps into theatres.