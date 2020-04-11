Home Hollywood Godzilla vs. Kong may reveal a new character
Godzilla vs. Kong may reveal a new character

By- Vikash Kumar
Since the beginning of its MonsterVerse, fans have been assured the opportunity to see their favorite monsters inhabit the world by Legendary Pictures. Of all of the face-offs, the prospect of King Kong tough Godzilla in a struggle for supremacy has stood as the most exciting opportunity. With Godzilla vs. Kong slated to hit theatres in November, fans will finally get the opportunity to see an updated take on the conflict that was initially depicted in 1962.

Storyline details for the movie can be found, so a number of the tips for the management of the film have been found in toys and leaked concept art. A brand new wave of toys unveils a new kaiju called Nozuki, that has big, orange wings along with a serpent-like body. Nozuki has never been seen before in any kaiju movie and did not make an appearance as one of the numerous Titans in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. But it is potential Nozuki’s origin might be found in 1978’s Godzilla animated series.

In the mid-1970s, Hanna-Barbara chose to flip the atomic-breathing King of the Monsters to an animated show for children’s star. Producers introduced a new personality to accompany Godzilla in its experiences with a group of scientists: Godzooky to help make the creature into a property. Known as Gozuki in Japan, Godzooky was Godzilla’s”nephew.” As his size enabled him to have experiences that consisted of over demolishing 35, portrayed as the silly sidekick to the King of Monsters, Godzooky served in the focus of each episode.

With hooks on the back and a snout, Godzooky shared a similar appearance for the most part. On the other hand, this”monster” was a much rounder shape and had child-like features to ensure no child found him intimidating. Moving away from Godzilla, Godzooky had wings. However, both his wings and the capability seemed to work for your little man.

Given also the fact that his head bears a similarity to the version of Godzilla and Nozuki’s wings, an individual could see Nozuki since the enhanced and new reincarnation of Godzilla’s missing nephew.

It should also be mentioned that Godzilla has had other relatives in the past. In 1967, Son of Godzilla introduced Minilla since the son of the legendary monster. This variant was smaller and made occasional appearances at the ongoing battle against creatures like King Ghidorah. Godzilla: The Series, which followed the Roland Emmerich movie, showed the kid of Godzilla as a contributor to the Matthew Broderick character.

Given that it’s unlikely Legendary would allow either Kong or Godzilla to kill another, Nozuki will most likely serve as a threat to both monsters, and not a lovable sidekick.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters on Nov. 20.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

