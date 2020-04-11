Home Gaming God of War developer Sony Santa capture suit and posted a picture...
God of War developer Sony Santa capture suit and posted a picture to Twitter

By- Vikash Kumar
Look, most of us know God of War (2018) is getting a sequel. The yield of Kratos was showered with universal praise that was near and Sony was made a hell of a great deal of money by it — another game is confirmed to be in development for PlayStation 5. However, you know what? It’s still nice to be on the receiving end of a tease now and then.

Kim Newman, who is a storyline animator over at God of War developer Sony Santa Monica Studio, published a picture on Twitter and has donned a motion-capture suit. The tweet reads: “Feels good to be back in the lawsuit. @SonySantaMonica”.

It does affirm that wheels are in motion behind the scenes while this does not automatically mean that the next God of War is like that. Nevertheless, it’s probably going to be a while before we receive any official word on Kratos’ next excursion. When the PS5 launches this season and we have tasted the first month or two of this new console generation, we have a better understanding of Sony’s first-party plans.

Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, Gameplay, This open world game is going to launch late, why?
Also Read:   God of War 5 has yet to be confirmed by developer Santa Monica
