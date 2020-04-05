God of War Return For season 5 And All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

After the unbelievable success of this 2018 God of War reboot, the coming of a God of War sequel sometime in 2020 is a safe wager. After all, what better showpiece for your new PS5 than an iconic PlayStation series in all its fresh, next-generation glory? The studio where God of War is made – Sony Santa Monica – has been quiet in since the release of the reboot, so whatever those talented people are working on is top secret… for today.

There’s no point from the studio pretending that it’s not making a God of War two (or, another God of War II, given that you came out back in 2007) and it knows it. In an interview with Kotaku in the 2018 God of War’s director, Cory Barlog revealed he has five matches mapped out in his mind.

Back in April 2019 fans went giddy over a PS4 theme that stated”Ragnarok is coming” at runes, referencing the world-ending occasion of Norse mythology which Kratos may or may not have triggered during the occasions of God of War.

More recently, a project listing for Sony Santa Monica revealed the studio was looking for a Senior Combat Designer, that”must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and be in a position to talk in-depth concerning the combat systems, mechanics and enemies”, and a Facial Blend Shape Character Artist in whom”next-gen video game platform experience is desired”.

As we mentioned above, game director Barlog has made no secret of his plans to keep working on the God of War series, together with five games planned out, also contains suggested a future instalment could research Kratos’ meeting with his wife, Faye, whose funeral set in motion the series of events which made up God of War.

“I don’t understand how we’re going tell this when we are likely to tell this, but I want to tell the story of Kratos and Faye meeting,” he explained.

***Warning, major spoilers lie ahead***

Seriously, spoilers. At the end of 2018’s God of Atreus discover Faye and War Kratos, AKA Mrs. Kratos, was a giant also a different title and known as Laufey, making Atreus half god and half-giant: Loki. Yes that Loki, the one from Norse mythology who’s often portrayed as a trickster with shapeshifting skills. God of War played fast and loose with Norse mythology but could provide some hints as to what’s to come.

We’re told Fimbulwinter is currently coming After that huge revelation is out of the way. If you skipped your Norse mythology class — shame on you — then know that this is a 3 year’great winter’ that proceeds Ragnarok, the Norse apocalypse.

Post credits, there’s an ending if you return home and there, Thor seems’several decades’. It’s a brief tease after Kratos asks him what he wants, ending. It might be that Thor wants revenge for that Kratos’murdering his sons’ thing, or, he may want his help stopping Ragnarok.

Like a very personal endeavor about fatherhood, God of War felt Sometimes, and it feels very probable that a sequel could continue to explore this dynamic involving Kratos and Atreusas both battle to come to terms with his newfound possibility. How will Kratos, so used to being the protector, react now that his son might potentially be more powerful? Could the conflict this increases between son and dad bring about the Ragnarok, referenced in God of that theme that is PS4 and War? Or will both find a way to work together, combining their might to battle with any threats that come their way?

Whatever happens, we could make sure that there will be new battle techniques to master, enormous new enemies to battle, and a huge, beating daddy heart in the center of it all. We can’t bloody wait.