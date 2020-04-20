Home Gaming God of War is still looked back on as one of the...
Gaming

God of War is still looked back on as one of the best experiences of the PS4 generation

By- Vikash Kumar
Two decades on, as it first released on April 20, 2018, God of War is still looked back on as one of the greatest adventures of the PS4 generation. Although the Sony series launched itself with the debut PS2 title of the identical name in 2005, the series almost could have been before the hit 2018 game on its way from stardom. However, God of War programmer Sony Santa Monica pulled through and put a game for the ages, saving the string from the grasp of obscurity and setting it up for more future iterations for the next generation.

Though unconfirmed as a match for the time being, God of War two will likely drop on the PS5 within the next few years and can be just as widely recognized as its 2018 predecessor. Even though there’s a substantial risk to Sony’s finances and standing with the maturation of GOW two dependent on the results (as is true with the growth of almost any game of this size), this match still at least has the recognized origins of its predecessors to fall back on. As for if not GOW’s victory is a blessing or a curse, only the developers will understand.

Before 2018’S God Of War

The choice to soft-reboot the God of War series was very risky for Sony, especially as it seemed that interest in the GOW series was waning before the match was revealed. The previous mainline match before 2018 was the God of War Ascension in 2013. The gap between GOW Ascension and 2018’s GOW is the same gap between how Sony Santa Monica operated back then versus now. Even though a risky job in itself, GOW Ascension was also the secure option for Sony; developing a linear hack-and-slash action-adventure match was par for the course for Sony Santa Monica.

But this safe alternative didn’t exactly bring about success like in 2018. GOW Ascension currently sits at a Metacritic score of 80, compared to 2018’s score of 94. The studio’s choice to focus on the multiplayer – a first for the series and a general trend of the moment, meant to reinforce player retention – is frequently cited as the reason people felt that the game was a bit unoriginal. When the studio decided to reexamine the tenets of the God of War series, it took what created the games operate and expanded on these ideas to build a simple, story-based game.

What This Means For God Of War 2

Sony and Santa Monica are, presumably, functioning on God of War 2 for the PS5, and it might end up being just as risky a project as its predecessor. There are multiple reasons why the threat behind the 2018’s God of War ended up paying off. For one, one of the most common complaints among the games was that Kratos was a character who had no other motivations besides unrepentant vengeance and was mad all of the time. There was a risk in changing his character, as he moved from having an angry loner to becoming a convincingly concerned dad, but it ended up working wondrously.

The change in setting from mythical Greece into mythological Norse Realm for God of War was also a massive threat but was among the biggest reasons why 2018’s GOW felt so new. Even though God of War 2 on PS5 is likely to take place in the same realm, though Santa Monica can build upon such dangers that ended up paying off then it may very well find another significant success, this time for PS5. The series needs to concentrate on the development of Atreus and Kratos as characters, its environments, along with its killer gameplay.

God of War two on PS5 can be more particular than 2018’s God of War. If it continues to build on those tenets of this series it could continue the series’ success well into the future. Until some official show, fans will need to settle for PS5 and God of War two rumors.

God of War 2 is supposed to be in development for the PS5.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

