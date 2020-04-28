Home Entertainment God Of War 5: When Can We Expect It’s Release Date
EntertainmentGaming

God Of War 5: When Can We Expect It’s Release Date

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

The show God of War sequence has not been announced and does not have a statement date, however, you and I know it is probably coming out in 2020. The God of War 5 has not yet been supported by programmer Santa Monica, but a follow-up to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018) is almost certainly in the works, especially after a coy tease from the game director Cory Barlog.

God Of War 5

Unconfirmed Sequels

- Advertisement -

Game manufacturer Cory Barlog more taunted God of War 5’s announcement from Santa Monica Studios suggesting that Atreus and Kratos will go back to the PlayStation 5. The Santa Monica administrator responded from gambling book IGN asking gamers that anticipated PlayStation but sequels they are most excited for. The article mentioned God of War 5, and Marvel’s Spider-Man two, Uncharted 5.

Also Read:   President Trump Announced;that Unemployed Americans Of All Backgrounds Will Be First In Line For Jobs As Our Economy Reopens

Releasing Date

- Advertisement -

The show God of War 5 is to be confirmed by programmer Santa Monic but it’s certainly on the horizon, particularly following a rejoicing tease from game director Cory Barlog. The director of the game Cory Barlog had teasers the announcement of God of War 5 following months of project listings out of Santa Monica Studios strongly hinting that Kratos and Atreus will reunite on the PlayStation 5.

Also Read:   God of War Return For season 5 And All The Latest Update

The Santa Monica executive responded from gaming book IGN asking players that highly anticipated PlayStation but unconfirmed sequels to some tweet. The tweet mentioned Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Uncharted 5, and God of War 5.

Also Read:   The game of "God Of War 5" Release Date And All Other Latest information
- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Can We Expect From Season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
'A Discovery of Witches' is a web series according to Deborah Harkness's publication"All souls literary trilogy." The web series' first season was aired throughout...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds Are Finally Available For Orders At $179

Technology Viper -
Key Features Of Google Pixel Bud 2;
Also Read:   God Of War 5 Coming Soon Along With PS5: Release Date and What We Can Expect from the Game
Tap thrice to rewind Tap and hold for the Google Assistant The earbuds will also play and...
Read more

On My Block season 4 release date on Netflix: When’s it coming out?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
On My Block season, 3 may have only just come outside but enthusiasts are already distressed to see season 4 and also learn what...
Read more

Justice League 2: Movie Details, Updates And All The Things You Should know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Justice League 2 each detail, This is an American superhero film. The movie is based on the DC comic superhero group with the same...
Read more

Rick and Morty Season 4: Live stream Part 2 From Anywhere

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Mercifully, Adult Swim is set to premiere new episodes starting next week, although it's been way too long since fresh episodes of Morty and...
Read more

The Boys season 2 release date: When will it premiere?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Eager to find out more about the child of Homelander? Amazon has not announced an official release date for its next season just yet,...
Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On April 24, 2020, launched Two Portals E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme

In News Nitu Jha -
E-Gram Swaraj Portal &Swamitva Scheme Started by PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day 2020. Get all the details of E-Gram...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Which Are The Plot Of Your Netflix Detective Series?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
What's The Storyline Of Sherlock Season 5? Fans are currently waiting for Sherlock year 5 for quite a while. 2017 was introduced back in by...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Recant Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cobra Kai has performed much better than we expected. This made new youthful characters lasted the apathy of The Karate Kid movies and, in...
Read more

God Of War 5: When Can We Expect It’s Release Date

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The show God of War sequence has not been announced and does not have a statement date, however, you and I know it is...
Read more
© World Top Trend