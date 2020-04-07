Home Gaming God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain
Gaming

God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Do you want news? Well, there is a lot to talk about Sony Santa Monica’s next entrance. Before the launch of God of War PS4, it had been already confirmed the new God of War game is the first in a trilogy in development.

God of War is one of the crown jewels of the first-party line-up of Sony. The franchise published its entry last year in the shape of a redesigned God of War PS4 and began years ago with PlayStation 2.

From camera angles redesigned and to story everything was changed. Kratos stepped to the Norse Mythology and resigned from his roots. Well, he had to all because each the Gods were no more in life as a result of the God of War himself.

Sony’s God of War franchise is currently top the player games in the charge against residing service titles. And while Sony is seeking to make live service games as well, single-player story games will remain the key focus of the business.

The next God of War game is going to be amazing as the last entry.

God of War 5 Release Date, Story Details, DLC, Norse Mythology, Trailer, And More

Sony Santa Monica is now in the process of creating the following God of War match. The game is unlikely to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Guru. God of War 5 is a next-gen game that’s expected to release on PlayStation 5 if Sony retains its mid-gen console updates going and also probably a PlayStation 5 Guru.

Also Read:   God of War Return For season 5 And All The Latest Update

While the title is coming to PS5, director Cory Barlog is not excited about producing a God of War game. He said it’s time-consuming to overhaul the search motor for a new stage and that operating on a console requires a great deal of work.

However, Sony will push Sony Santa Monica to launch the game on PS5 so it could take.

Also Read:   Final Fantasy VII becoming a Dynamic Theme for PlayStation 4

Game Already in Development, Motion Capture Started?

The biggest question is that if the game is in development or not? It turns out that Sony Santa Monica has reportedly begun the motion capture for the God of War game. The tweet was shared by God of War’s narrative animator:

God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain

Note: From here on there are narrative spoilers for God of War PS4 that released in 2018. Jump to keep on knowing more, In case you haven’t played the game yet.

Also Read:   Modder Mario Party had eight boards to perform

Kratos will continue his journey where he left off at God of War PS4. He will continue to learn more about more Gods to be found by the Norse lands. However, this time, he isn’t searching for a struggle, unlike previous games. Protect and he is just trying to survive his son and it’s that the Norse Gods who want to pick a fight with him.

But to be honest, at this stage Kratos has given them plenty of reasons to come at him. Kratos murdered. At the end of God of War, we see Atreus get a vision of the future at which Thor himself comes to his doorstep.

Not to mention, Freya, the mum of Baldur is not pleased with Kratos killing her beloved son. This also gives Odin, the father of Baldur, a reason to come after Kratos and Atreus.

But this is not the only reason Odin and Thor want to take down Kratos and his son Atreus. Along their journey, this father and son inadvertently triggered Ragnarok. There’s a theory that Atreus’ mother, a Giant, knew what will happen and foresaw the future before her death. She deliberately planned to send her husband and son to the maximum summit in the kingdom, knowing that they both will trigger the end of times the son realms for all, Ragnarok.

Also Read:   Vivo V19 India Establish Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut
Also Read:   Is God Of War 5 going to happen? When will it release and why is it being delayed?

This game’s villains are expected to be Thor, Odin, and Freya. There will be enemies until the game comes out, which brings us to the question, when does it come out but we can not understand?

God of War 5 Release Date, Trailer, and Announcement

God of War won’t be declared at E3 2019 but we can be sure it will be present at PlayStation Experience 2020 or E3 2020 as a PlayStation 5 match.

PlayStation 5 is anticipated to be teased or even announced at PlayStation Experience 2019. E3 2019 which places a lot of expectations and hype into PSX 2019 is being skipped by sony.

God of War release date is set somewhere in the announcement and reveal in 2020. All this is speculation however knowing Sony and Sony Santa Monica operate, it is safe to speculate and potentially work out the release date and announced plans of the game.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Do you want news? Well, there is a lot to talk about Sony Santa Monica's next entrance. Before the launch of God of War...
Read more

‘‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers, Release Date And All The Latest News

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The end of episode 13 part 1 finale revealed that the poster announcing"To Be Continued." "Haikyuu!!" Season 4 Episode 14 will pick up things...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More Latest Update

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is set for a season. This British tv series counts on the All Souls trilogy created by Deborah Harkness and...
Read more

Thor: Love And Thunder, Who Is The Update Cast And What Can Be The Story

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Preceding Avengers' arrival: Endgame, there was a widespread belief that Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor were seeing their period at the Marvel Cinematic...
Read more

Westworld Season 3 Upcoming Episodes Details Shown

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Westworld period 3 isn't quite all of the way down today but it's getting there. After last week's illuminating"The Mother of Exiles," HBO's sci-fi...
Read more

Good Girls S03 E09: Streaming Details and Release Date

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It sounds from losing everything Beth is only inches. In a last attempt, she tries to get back into the good novels of Rio...
Read more

Ares Season 2 When Will It Arrive? Cast, Plot, Trailer And Exciting Fan Theories?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
This Dutch terror drama web collection, Ares, is among the very best and also very underrated shows on Netflix. It takes place in a...
Read more

Doctor Strange 2: Follow Up On Your Story With It Is Release Date

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Doctor Strange, wonder's Sorcerer Supreme, will cast his spell by and by. For an all-new adventure that will take the Master of the Mystic...
Read more

Legends Of The Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9 Get Delayed Because of Coronavirus

Entertainment Alok Chand -
With it's run on CW, DC's Legends Of Tomorrow is moving. Eight scenes have been finished by the season, and the one that was...
Read more

Jurassic World 3 Got A New Release Date You Will Need To Know About It

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Jurassic Park's chief Steven Spielberg affirmed Jurassic World 3 (or Jurassic Park 6 to the off chance that you enjoy ) will be coordinated...
Read more
© World Top Trend