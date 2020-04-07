God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain

- Advertisement -

Do you want news? Well, there is a lot to talk about Sony Santa Monica’s next entrance. Before the launch of God of War PS4, it had been already confirmed the new God of War game is the first in a trilogy in development.

God of War is one of the crown jewels of the first-party line-up of Sony. The franchise published its entry last year in the shape of a redesigned God of War PS4 and began years ago with PlayStation 2.

From camera angles redesigned and to story everything was changed. Kratos stepped to the Norse Mythology and resigned from his roots. Well, he had to all because each the Gods were no more in life as a result of the God of War himself.

Sony’s God of War franchise is currently top the player games in the charge against residing service titles. And while Sony is seeking to make live service games as well, single-player story games will remain the key focus of the business.

The next God of War game is going to be amazing as the last entry.

God of War 5 Release Date, Story Details, DLC, Norse Mythology, Trailer, And More

Sony Santa Monica is now in the process of creating the following God of War match. The game is unlikely to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Guru. God of War 5 is a next-gen game that’s expected to release on PlayStation 5 if Sony retains its mid-gen console updates going and also probably a PlayStation 5 Guru.

While the title is coming to PS5, director Cory Barlog is not excited about producing a God of War game. He said it’s time-consuming to overhaul the search motor for a new stage and that operating on a console requires a great deal of work.

However, Sony will push Sony Santa Monica to launch the game on PS5 so it could take.

Game Already in Development, Motion Capture Started?

The biggest question is that if the game is in development or not? It turns out that Sony Santa Monica has reportedly begun the motion capture for the God of War game. The tweet was shared by God of War’s narrative animator:

God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain

Note: From here on there are narrative spoilers for God of War PS4 that released in 2018. Jump to keep on knowing more, In case you haven’t played the game yet.

Kratos will continue his journey where he left off at God of War PS4. He will continue to learn more about more Gods to be found by the Norse lands. However, this time, he isn’t searching for a struggle, unlike previous games. Protect and he is just trying to survive his son and it’s that the Norse Gods who want to pick a fight with him.

But to be honest, at this stage Kratos has given them plenty of reasons to come at him. Kratos murdered. At the end of God of War, we see Atreus get a vision of the future at which Thor himself comes to his doorstep.

Not to mention, Freya, the mum of Baldur is not pleased with Kratos killing her beloved son. This also gives Odin, the father of Baldur, a reason to come after Kratos and Atreus.

But this is not the only reason Odin and Thor want to take down Kratos and his son Atreus. Along their journey, this father and son inadvertently triggered Ragnarok. There’s a theory that Atreus’ mother, a Giant, knew what will happen and foresaw the future before her death. She deliberately planned to send her husband and son to the maximum summit in the kingdom, knowing that they both will trigger the end of times the son realms for all, Ragnarok.

This game’s villains are expected to be Thor, Odin, and Freya. There will be enemies until the game comes out, which brings us to the question, when does it come out but we can not understand?

God of War 5 Release Date, Trailer, and Announcement

God of War won’t be declared at E3 2019 but we can be sure it will be present at PlayStation Experience 2020 or E3 2020 as a PlayStation 5 match.

PlayStation 5 is anticipated to be teased or even announced at PlayStation Experience 2019. E3 2019 which places a lot of expectations and hype into PSX 2019 is being skipped by sony.

God of War release date is set somewhere in the announcement and reveal in 2020. All this is speculation however knowing Sony and Sony Santa Monica operate, it is safe to speculate and potentially work out the release date and announced plans of the game.