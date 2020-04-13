God of War 5 Release Date, Trailer, News, Rumors, and Everything You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

God of War 5 is definitely going to happen, it is just a matter of waiting till it is officially announced. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Video game franchise is one of the PlayStation’s biggest first-party franchises, something which started all of the way back to the PlayStation 2 in 2005 – and it’s continued in some form.

The latest God of War installment stepped from Greek Mythology and place the focus on Norse mythology. And considering how badly and commercially effective 2018’s God of War was, that has since become a representation for its perseverance of single-player games, yet another sequel is all but confirmed. While nothing official has been revealed, there’s a lot that may be deduced from what has been shown regarding the future of this God of War franchise up to now.

God of War 5 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Sony Santa Monica has not revealed God of War 5’s release date yet or even when to expect the title. However, series manager Cory Barlog recently said that the next installment will not take the next 5 years to develop such as 2018’s God of War did. That means audiences should expect to see God of War 5 hit shop shelves no more than 2022 – but, hopefully, a little bit earlier.

God of War 5’s Story Will Continue Norse Mythology

God of War 5 will continue the story left off from the previous God of War game and explore Norse mythology in greater detail, just like how the first God of War trilogy did with Greek mythology. Shortly before the latest God of War game launched in April 2018, Sony Santa Monica senior online community strategist Aaron Kaufman confirmed that additional installments in the franchise will follow Norse mythology and that players should not have played the original games to play or comprehend the sequels since the story has, in some ways, been restarted.

While the developer may not launch another seven games in the show – with all of them focusing on Norse mythology – God of War’s end did set up a new trilogy. Based on the events of the new title, it appears like Freya is going to be the major antagonist at God of War 5, together with the general story arc adapting the occasions of Ragnarok – a prophesied depiction of a series of events that will bring about the end of things and the deaths of the majority of the Norse gods, such as Odin, Thor, and Loki. In the movie, however, it appears Kratos and Loki might have to take on Freya, Odin, and Thor. This may, of course, carry over to God of War 6 as the conclusion of this Norse narrative.

God of War 2 news and rumors

SIE Santa Monica Studio posted job listings last year Functions across its own programming, art, layout, and technology artwork teams — with one listing clearly citing the God of War reboot.

Applicants for Elderly Combat Designer”Must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to talk in detail regarding the combat systems, mechanics and enemies”.

An inventory for Facial Blend Ridge Character Artist Specifically mentions “next-generation videogame platform encounter” for the function: something that should whittle down potential applicants to comparatively few animators, given that the next generation of consoles has yet to start.

The waters are muddied marginally posting, Which asks for somebody”to help us push the boundaries of activity and battle movement and set the bar for gameplay feel on the PS4″.

God of War PS4 motif

Back in April 2019, a brand new dynamic theme emerged on PS4 to celebrate the anniversary of the God of War reboot. The subject demonstrated Kratos and Atreus rowing, no matter how the theme comprised a key message (found by eagle-eyed God of War lovers on Reddit).

The Ship the pair are rowing in has runes etched on its side which interpret (in English) to”Ragnarok is coming”. Could this really be hinting that the God of War sequel will be concentrate on Ragnarok (basically the Nordic mythology sort of the apocalypse)?

No God of War DLC

God of War manager Corey Barlog had said that there were initially Strategies for DLC for the 2018 reboot, but said they had been stopped for being “too rough”. That means the studio can invest funds into a new game as opposed to post-launch content.

God of War 2: what we want to see

Exploring that ending further

At the end of God of War, we found out that Kratos’ wife (and Atreus’ mother) Faye was actually a Giant called Laufey. Meaning Atreus is half God and half Giant and, what is more, he has another name Loki. Loki, the trickster of Norse mythology is known by you.

Hopefully, God of War two will investigate this further and we will discover more about Faye’s past, as well as why she kept it a secret in the first location. We’re also trusting Atreus will adopt the shape-shifting skills that Loki is notorious for instead of standing on the sidelines firing arrows at enemies.

Atreus isn’t a boy anymore

The God of War sequel could continue on directly in the events of the previous game, however, we think it would be much more interesting to understand how a teenage Atreus and grumpy dad Kratos honest on an experience.

Next-generation

It seems very likely at this point that any possible God of War sequel will probably come to PS5 rather than PS4. That means we should be Seeing better graphics loading times and a more powerful engine for SIE Santa Monica Studios.

God of War 5 Trailer

Considering that God of War 5 has not been officially announced or confirmed to be in development, there is not a trailer only yet – and there likely will not be a preview for another couple of decades.