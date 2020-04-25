Home Entertainment God of War 5? Release Date, Story, and All you should know
Entertainment

God of War 5? Release Date, Story, and All you should know

By- Alok Chand
Famous game God of War that took the gaming community by storm when it was launched back on PS2 in 2005, is all set to return with Season 5. Yeah, the franchise has confirmed God of War Season 5.

God of War 5

When will God of War 5 be released?

As the game is still under development stage well, nothing has been upgraded by Sony Interactive Enjoyment. But, gamers will get their hands shortly on God of War 5.

It took 4 years to create God of War. But we can expect that it does not take much time to make the sequel.

We can get a new computer game at this rate over the following 2 years at the pace with.

Will Kartos Die?

Well, we do not assume Kratos dies in God Of War 5. Kratos is the leading player in the sport and the significant character. Additionally, God Of War is going to be left to release the future sequel and to continue the franchise. If Kratos dies in the sequel, Additionally, many hearts will break. It is to be noticed that the game so popular with players that people buy PS and this game to play with.

However, you never know. The nearer we get to the launch date of this new edition, we will have the ability to unravel the storyline and the gameplay.

Will the brand new weapons function there?

Well, there can be new tools to uncover! Though we don’t know much about the game yet, we could speculate.

We can obtain entirely combat tools with incredible powers. The group is going to have a great deal of brainstorming!

What’s God of War

God of War is an action-adventure game franchise created by David Jaffe at the Santa Monica Studio of Sony. It began in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 (PS2) video game console, and has become a flagship title for the PlayStation brand, consisting of eight games across multiple platforms. Based on mythology, the story follows a Spartan warrior who had been tricked into killing his loved ones by his master, Kratos, the God of War Ares. This sets off a series of events that contribute to wars with the mythological pantheons.

The Greek mythology age of the show sees Kratos follow a path of vengeance on account of the machinations of the Olympian gods, while the Norse mythology era, that introduces his son Atreus as a secondary protagonist, shows an elderly Kratos on a course of salvation, which inadvertently brings the two into conflict with the Norse gods.

Alok Chand

© World Top Trend