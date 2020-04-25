Home Gaming God Of War 5: Release Date, Plot, News, Rumors And Latest Update
Gaming

God Of War 5: Release Date, Plot, News, Rumors And Latest Update

By- Vikash Kumar
God of War is the game that has countless fans. It hit a major success since its original debut. It was then available in PlayStation 2. Now after a long time from its entry, the game is currently coming with season 5. Yes, season 5 is supported in the franchise.

God Of Wars 5 Release Date

The release date for its fifth season of this god of War’ series has not announced yet. The two Sony Interactive Entertainment or Santa Monic has not shown any launch dates.

According to the manager, Cory Barlog, it took five years to make God of War PS4. However, God of War 5 will not take five years to develop.

It God of War 5 will probably be one of the first significant PS5 exclusive matches to launch within the next couple of decades.

It seems that God of War 5 will probably be one of the important PS5 games that are exclusive.

Also Read:   God of War is still looked back on as one of the best experiences of the PS4 generation

God of War 2 news and rumors

Job Listings

As spotted by GamesRadar, SIE Santa Monica Studio posted job listings annually for any range of jobs across its programming, artwork, layout, and tech art teams — with a single list mentioning the God of War reboot.

Applicants for Senior Combat Designer”Must possess knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to talk in-depth about the combat systems, mechanics, and enemies”.

A listing for Facial Blend Ridge Character Artist also specifically mentions”next-gen videogame platform encounter” for the function: something that should whittle down potential applicants to comparatively few animators, since another generation of consoles has yet to start.

Also Read:   Nvidia Requires to contribute to the Struggle against coronavirus

The waters are muddied slightly with a Senior Gameplay Animator posting, which asks for someone”to help people push the boundaries of action and battle movement and set the bar for gameplay feel on the PS4″.

Also Read:   God of War 5 Story Details and Possible Main Villain

God of War PS4 theme

Back in April 2019, there appeared a brand new theme to celebrate the anniversary of the God of War reboot. The subject showed Kratos and Atreus rowing, however, the theme comprised a key message (found by eagle-eyed God of War fans on Reddit).

The boat then set are rowing in has runes etched on its side that translate (in English) to”Ragnarok is coming”. Could this be hinting that the God of War sequel will be a focus on Ragnarok (basically the Nordic mythology version of the apocalypse)?

No God of War DLC

God of War director Corey Barlog had stated that there were originally plans for DLC for its 2018 reboot, but stated they had been halted for being”too ambitious”. That usually means the studio can invest funds into an entirely new game as opposed to content.

Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, Gameplay and Is it coming for Play Station 4 and X box?

God Of Wars 5 Plot

In the God of Wars 4, the Last conflict between Baldur and Kratos ended with the demise of Baldur. We’ve noticed that Baldur is the son of Freya and she’s livid over Kratos’ treatment of her son. She took revenge on Kratos and Atreus and walked off. She will be seen by us.

We watched Kratos’ spouse, Faye is Giant making Atreus half God and half Giant. Atreus’ title can be revealed, which can be Loki.

Also Read:   Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartel's Upgrade brings events, bank Room, Moze Fans and Much More

Pro Gaming Tip: Enhance your gaming experience using GPU enhanced Citrix virtual desktop for accessing the PC games remotely on any device. Should you need a dedicated game server then try out virtual machine hosting to host and stream your games online within the cloud.

