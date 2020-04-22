Home Entertainment 'God of War 5': Release Date, Main Villain, Trailer and Everything You...
Entertainment

‘God of War 5’: Release Date, Main Villain, Trailer and Everything You Need to Understand! For All Information

By- Alok Chand
That the players have been always fascinated by hack-and-slash games fused with gory vision. God of War is the prime example of this genre. GOW has established itself. This franchise has been able to sell over 32 million games worldwide. Since the successful release of God of War (2018), the duo of Santa Monica Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to reunite with God of War 5 anytime soon. The game manager Cory Barlog has verified that the fifth installment is almost certainly in the works.

God of War 5

What Do We Expect From God of War 5?

We know that the original God of War trilogy was completely based on Greek mythology. However, the attention was shifted to mythology. This forthcoming installment is anticipated to explore mythology in detail. The protagonist Kratos, along with his son Atreus, will certainly return. Freya is going to be the villain in this game. The narrative is expected to revolve around Ragnarok’s events. Fans may also witness the deaths of Norse gods. We’re certainly going to see a few big-scale conflicts. The conflict between the father-son duo is thought to reach new heights. It’ll be playable only.

Also Read:   God Of War 5 Anticipated To Surprise Everybody With New Wonderful Information!

We can say that the next God of War game will probably be”bigger and better” than the previous entries.

God of War 5 Release Date

No launch has God of War 5 has Santa Monica and Sony both. But, Barlog recently said that the fifth episode certainly would not take the next five years to grow such as God of War (2018) did. The narrative animator of GOW, Kim Newman, has confirmed that the motion capture for the entry has begun via her Twitter accounts. The match is likely to release before 2022.

Trailer

No official trailer of God of War 5 was published by the makers. However, you can observe for more upgrades in the video.

Also Read:   God of War 5 has yet to be confirmed by developer Santa Monica
Alok Chand

