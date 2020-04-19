Home Gaming God of War 5: Release Date Announce, Story And All Latest News
God of War 5: Release Date Announce, Story And All Latest News

By- Vikash Kumar
One of the most successful PlayStation 4 exclusive matches is God of War 4. The reboot/sequel required the franchise. Sony Santa Monica took a lot of danger but everything paid off. Now, we are looking forward to God of War 5. The match is confirmed to be in development, it was confirmed before the release of God of War PS4. Based on Sony Santa Monica is a trilogy. God of War 5’s launch will continue the story from where it left off in 2018 in God of War 4.

In our feature article, we will dive deep into what we know about God of War 5 so far. We will dig information about its launch date, rumors, reports, narrative, what we think of the villains, and when does Sony intend to announce God of War 5?

Release Date and Announcement

God of War 5 will be the fifth entry to God of War games’ primary series. A statement is expected after the launch of PlayStation 5 although the name isn’t formally declared. Sony and Santa Monta are growing but there isn’t any particular release date for the time being. According to Game Director Cory Barlog, it took to create God of War PS4. However, in those five decades, the developers had to work on the motor, personality models, narrative, and weapon mechanics. Now, they got the groundwork to create a second God of War game.

God of War 5 shouldn’t take five season to grow. The studio needs to optimize the engine to get Sony’s next-generation gaming console and produce a narrative that is brand new. Likely, God of War 5 will probably be one of the first PS5 exclusive matches.

Cory Barlog confirmed that he says lots of ideas for his God of War game. Developing a brand-new story is not something that will take time. Many story elements have been teased in God of God and War PS4 of War PS4 motif.

The Story of God of War 5

While it’s been some time since the launch of God of War PS4, we feel it is ideal to give you a spoiler warning. The subsequent section of the God of War 5 attribute article includes narrative spoilers for God of War 4. If you haven’t played the game you should skip this area of the report.

Is that the ending of God of War 4. The struggle between Baldur and Kratos finished with the passing of Baldur. We discovered that Baldur is Freya’s son and she is livid over Kratos’ treatment of her son. She vowed revenge on both Kratos and Atreus and walked away, we will see her at God of War 5. We found that Kratos’ wife, Faye is Giant which makes half Giant and Atreus half God. But the biggest show is Atreus’ name: Loki.

Now, what do we expect from God of War 5 story? The rumored name for God of War 5 is Ragnarok. The expression itself tells us a lot we all know need to know Santa Monica’s second God of War game.

Ragnarok is a prophecy of the end of occasions. There’s plenty of stuff onto this in the Norse Mythology and everything forecasts the end of gods. The premise ties in with the truth that we have.

Kratos and Atreus, during their travel, triggered the cataclysmic event. Baldur’s death put. The key cut-scene, in the end, revealed Thor showing up to face Kratos.

It’s safe to say that the storyline team will research Odin and Thor react to the departure of Baldur in addition to the demise of Thor’s Magni and Modi. God of War 5 will introduce new villains but Thor and Odin are pretty much verified to be leading the charge from Atreus and Kratos.

Vikash Kumar
