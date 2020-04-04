God of War 5 has yet to be confirmed by developer Santa Monica

- Advertisement -

God of War 5 has not yet been confirmed by developer Santa Monica, but a follow-up to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018) is almost certainly in the works, especially after a coy tease from the game manager Cory Barlog.

On Tuesday, game director Cory Barlog once again teased the forthcoming announcement of God of War 5 following months of project listings from Santa Monica Studios strongly hinting that Kratos and Atreus will reunite on the PlayStation 5. The Santa Monica executive responded to a tweet from gambling book IGN asking players which highly anticipated PlayStation but unconfirmed sequels they are most eager for. The article noted Marvel’s Spider-Man two, Uncharted 5, and God of War 5.

Barlog’s short tweet riled up tens of thousands of God of War fans that tweeted at him begging for some sort of official statement for the name. Santa Monica is keeping quiet about the future of the series. However, Barlog has teased a God of War 5 release is imminent.

He advised Kotakuat April 2018 that he’d brainstormed enough God of War story ideas for five new games. He afterward explained on Twitter he had been speaking candidly and that Santa Monica doesn’t have plans for five games, but it would appear that Barlog has more than enough material to utilize for God of War 5 and may already be growing the next game.

To top that off, Santa Monica also posted a job opening for a”Senior Combat Designer” on June 14 that required applicants to possess”knowledge of God of War (2018) and be in a position to talk in-depth concerning the combat system, mechanics, and enemies.”

The position is still accessible as of March 2020, though the lineup that required knowledge of God of War (2018) seems to have been removed. This implies that the original place was stuffed or Santa Monica removed the snippet. (Too late!) So God of War 5 is almost certainly in an early growth phase, so gamers will probably have to wait a long time till they get their hands on it.

The most recent God of War release took five years to grow. Barlog additionally told Kotakuin the aforementioned interview that a vast majority of that time was dedicated to complex logistics like a functioning game engine and other labor-intensive mechanics. To get a follow-up, all of Santa Monica will need to do is the motor for the PS5 and write is at least partially mapped out. Which is to say that the development process will probably be more compact.

Games as visually stunning and story-driven as God of War take at least a few years to complete despite that, but Santa Monica can carry a number of the grunt work it did against the 2018 release over to the eventual sequel. With that in mind, it is possible that we could observe a God of War 5 announcement trailer sometime within the next year or two. Some sort of statement before the end of 2020 feels probable.

It does not look like the match will be a PS5 launch title when it hits shelves in throughout the 2020 holidays, or players that are else would have heard something by now. But rest assured, Boy and Dad, shall return.