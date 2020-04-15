Home Gaming God of War 5 director Cory Barlog once again teased the upcoming...
God of War 5 director Cory Barlog once again teased the upcoming announcement

By- Vikash Kumar
God of War 5 has yet to be confirmed by developer Santa Monica, but a followup into the critically acclaimed God of War (2018) is almost definitely in the works, especially after a coy tease from match director Cory Barlog.

On Tuesday, game director Cory Barlog once again teased the upcoming announcement of God of War 5 following months of job listings out of Santa Monica Studios strongly hinting that Kratos and Atreus will reunite on the PlayStation 5. The Santa Monica executive reacted to some tweet from gambling publication IGN asking players that highly anticipated PlayStation but unconfirmed sequels they’re most excited for. The post mentioned Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Uncharted 5, and God of War 5.

Barlog’s brief tweet riled up hundreds of God of War fans that tweeted back at him begging for some kind of official statement for the title. Santa Monica is keeping quiet about this series’ future. But Barlog has long teased that a God of War 5 release is imminent.

He told Kotakuat April 2018 which he had brainstormed enough God of War narrative ideas for five new games. He later explained on Twitter he had been talking candidly and that Santa Monica doesn’t have plans for five games, but it seems that Barlog has more than enough stuff to utilize for God of War 5 and might already be growing the next game.

To top that off, Santa Monica also posted a job opening for a”Senior Combat Designer” on June 14 that required applicants to possess”knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to talk in-depth concerning the battle system, mechanics, and enemies.”

The position is still accessible as of March 2020, although the line that required knowledge of God of War (2018) appears to have been eliminated. This suggests that the place was stuffed or Santa Monica removed the snippet to prevent stirring up any rumors. (Too late!) So God of War 5 is almost definitely in an early development stage, so players will likely have to wait quite a long time before they get their hands on it.

The most recent God of War release took five years to grow. Barlog additionally told Kotakuin the aforementioned interview a majority of the time was committed to complicated logistics like a working game engine and other labor-intensive mechanics. All of Santa Monica will have to do is re-optimize the motor for your PS5 and write a story, which Barlog has hinted is partially mapped out. Which is to say the evolution process will be more streamlined for another game.

Games as visually stunning and story-driven since God of War takes at least a couple of years to finish despite this, but Santa Monica can carry some of the grunt work it did against the 2018 release over to the eventual sequel. With that in mind, it’s possible that we could observe a God of War 5 announcement trailer sometime in the next year or two. Some type of announcement before the end of 2020 feels very probable.

It doesn’t look like the game will be a launch title when it hits shelves throughout the 2020 holidays, or gamers could have heard something by now. But rest assured, Dad and Boy, shall return.

