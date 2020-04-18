God Of War 5 Coming Soon Along With PS5: Release Date and What We Can Expect from the Game

- Advertisement -

With a history of 15 years, the God Of War game franchise Made at Santa Monica Studio by David Jaffe from Sony is currently awaiting its fifth installation. God Of War 5 is expected to be unveiled following the launch of PlayStation 5 that will be occurring near Christmas.

However, what will God Of War 5 attract new? Will it make the fans forget about God Of War 4? Does this have any purchases available?

God Of War 5 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Nothing has been said by developers regarding a precise release date, and it is probably as they are preparing us a huge surprise. God Of War 5 might be coming out earlier than anyone anticipated.

Sony’s Next-generation console PlayStation 5 is currently launching along with Xbox collection X at precisely the exact same interval: Holiday 2020. God after that huge event, together with a show because of its release date will probably be unveiled Of War 5.

God Of War 4 was released in April 2018, God Of War 3 came to the shops on March 2010, while the God Of War name arrived in 2007. Judging It’s apparent that when is it’s nearly impossible to imagine God Of War 5 arriving in the gambling marketplace.

It all depends on the launch of PS5. If the releases the console Ending of 2021 then we’ll be seeing the game publishing in the months of 2022. Since the planet is currently experiencing the pandemic, that is why there is such a delay.

God of War 5 will only be playable on the Sony PS5 console. This approach was employed for its earlier games to raise the selling of this console. PC players will not need to worry because Sony will definitely release the game for PC too.

Let us hope that the whole process of production and development goes Without any trouble and we see that our favorite warrior, Kratos again.