God of War 5: Check Out The Release Date, New Villain And Every Upcoming News

God of War is up there with 2018’s best games — so of course, we’re sitting here waiting patiently for news about God of War 2.

With hype building up about the PlayStation 5 and all the hot exclusives slated to release on the next-gen games console, we are all hoping to get a big announcement soon. Is it exclusive?

The eponymous God of War Kratos is set to make a comeback soon, with Sony Santa Monica hiring for some roles that are all designed for a God of War sequel.

We buzzed for a sequel, but details are thin on the ground. So, check everything as things currently stand, we know out:

Release Date of God of War 5

Sony Santa studio failed to reveal a launch date for the God of War 5. But said the next installment would not take five years to develop.

We’re hoping that God of War 5 will release in mid-2021 but no later than 2022.

What’s God of War

God of War is an action-adventure game franchise created by David Jaffe in the Santa Monica Studio of Sony. It began in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 (PS2) video game console, also has become a flagship title for the PlayStation brand, consisting of eight games across multiple platforms. Based on ancient mythology, the story follows a Spartan warrior that was duped into killing his family by his master, Kratos, the Greek God of War Ares. This sets off a series of events that result in wars with all the pantheons.

The Greek mythology era of the show sees Kratos follow a path of vengeance due to the machinations of the Olympian gods, while the Norse mythology age, which introduces his son Atreus as a secondary protagonist, shows an elderly Kratos on a course of redemption, which inadvertently brings the two to battle with all the Norse gods.

Will Thor appear as new Villain in God of War 5?

Well below are some spoilers shown about Thor. Fans are requesting very Thor will be the villain in God of War 5. Thor is the son of Odin and another god, and yes it is currently hoping that thor is going to be the new villain.

Modi and Magni are the brothers of Thor, and they overcome the Kratos. Upcoming series 5’s teaser shows Atreus and Kratos will return to home.