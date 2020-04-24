Home Gaming God of War 5: Check Out The Release Date, New Villain And...
Gaming

God of War 5: Check Out The Release Date, New Villain And Every Upcoming News

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

God of War is up there with 2018’s best games — so of course, we’re sitting here waiting patiently for news about God of War 2.

With hype building up about the PlayStation 5 and all the hot exclusives slated to release on the next-gen games console, we are all hoping to get a big announcement soon. Is it exclusive?

- Advertisement -

The eponymous God of War Kratos is set to make a comeback soon, with Sony Santa Monica hiring for some roles that are all designed for a God of War sequel.

We buzzed for a sequel, but details are thin on the ground. So, check everything as things currently stand, we know out:

Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, Gameplay, and which gang war will attract gamers and Why this game is getting late?

Release Date of God of War 5

Sony Santa studio failed to reveal a launch date for the God of War 5. But said the next installment would not take five years to develop.
We’re hoping that God of War 5 will release in mid-2021 but no later than 2022.

What’s God of War

God of War is an action-adventure game franchise created by David Jaffe in the Santa Monica Studio of Sony. It began in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 (PS2) video game console, also has become a flagship title for the PlayStation brand, consisting of eight games across multiple platforms. Based on ancient mythology, the story follows a Spartan warrior that was duped into killing his family by his master, Kratos, the Greek God of War Ares. This sets off a series of events that result in wars with all the pantheons.

Also Read:   God Of War 5 Coming Soon Along With PS5: Release Date and What We Can Expect from the Game
Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, Gameplay, and which gang war will attract gamers and Why this game is getting late?

The Greek mythology era of the show sees Kratos follow a path of vengeance due to the machinations of the Olympian gods, while the Norse mythology age, which introduces his son Atreus as a secondary protagonist, shows an elderly Kratos on a course of redemption, which inadvertently brings the two to battle with all the Norse gods.

Will Thor appear as new Villain in God of War 5?

Well below are some spoilers shown about Thor. Fans are requesting very Thor will be the villain in God of War 5. Thor is the son of Odin and another god, and yes it is currently hoping that thor is going to be the new villain.

Also Read:   Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Event: DLC Release Date, Rewards Dnd All New Updates

Modi and Magni are the brothers of Thor, and they overcome the Kratos. Upcoming series 5’s teaser shows Atreus and Kratos will return to home.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   GameStop: All US Shops Are Closing After Attempting To Claim They'Crucial' To Shut
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Manifest season 2: Release Date, Cast Members, Plot

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Manifest is a frightening show. It was released on NBC and it had 16 episodes whatsoever. It ended in February 2019 and ever since...
Read more

Release Date of Umbrella Academy Season 2: Cast, Trailer, and More!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The superheroes are back again and lovers are eagerly awaiting them. The show is all about a set of siblings that are believed to possess...
Read more

Aladdin 2 Everything You Need to know About ~ Cast, Plot Release Date!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Disney's Aladdin is on its way with a sequel. The first movie was a huge hit and now it is officially verified that Aladdin...
Read more

Here Are All The Major Update About Rick and Morty season 4

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Yes, people another Rick and Morty season 4 release date is recorded -- and while it felt as though we waited eternally involving Seasons...
Read more

Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartel’s Upgrade brings events, bank Room, Moze Fans and Much More

Entertainment Alok Chand -
There is a Whole Lot more than the Cartel occasion The Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels update launches today, April 23, and it's bringing...
Read more

James Bond’s’No Time To Die’: Just Click Here To Learn About The Launch Date, Cast and Storyline.

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Globetrotting spy James Bond is coming back with all the 25th installment of the James Bond film series time to expire.' It's a forthcoming...
Read more

God of War 5: Check Out The Release Date, New Villain And Every Upcoming News

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
God of War is up there with 2018's best games -- so of course, we're sitting here waiting patiently for news about God of...
Read more

She Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Every Upcoming News

Entertainment Alok Chand -
It comes to a woman with perseverance to change her life that is fighting and absolute self-confidence. Girl stands with determination to helps her...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, plot And Every Upcoming News

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Hey! Everyone hope you all are doing here back with one more captivating show for all. Here we're talking about the Japanese series titled"Haikyuu"...
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Major Updates On Release Date, Cast, And Latest information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Since season one stopped it left behind some critics. David Weil is the creator of the Hunters created for the TV. It amazingly shows...
Read more
© World Top Trend