God of War 5: Why is it delayed? When is it releasing?

The mythological action-adventure video game God of War continues to be among the enthusiast favorites for more than a decade. It’s the latest installation God of War 5 is very much anticipated. The thrill to get a new game has improved since a lot of folks have resorted to playing video games while being under lockdown.

God of War 5: Why is it delayed?

God of War 4 surpassed many milestones of its predecessors. A link was made by it with the Norse Mythology. Fans were certain that there’ll be another chapter in the life of Kratos. The executive heads from Sony Santa Monica made the accounts that the part is being worked on.

In the beginning, it was believed it will be published in 2020. The game’s production has been delaying for several reasons. Since there is still doubt about PS5 and its release the game will be published at precisely the same time as the new console.

God of War 5: When is it releasing?

It is all dependent on PS5’s launch. If the end of 2021 releases the console then we will be seeing the game released in the earlier months of 2022. Since the planet is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic, that there is such a big delay.

God of War 5 will only be playable on the Sony PS5 console. This approach was used because of its games to increase the selling of this console. Because Sony will release the game for PC too PC gamers won’t need to be worried.

Let us hope we view our favorite warrior and that the whole process of development and production goes with no trouble, Kratos more.