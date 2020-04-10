Home Gaming God of War 2 PS4: Here's everything we know So Far
God of War 2 PS4: Here’s everything we know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
It’s been two decades since the critically acclaimed (and also our Game of the Year 2018 winner) God of War reboots established only on PlayStation 4, but we’re already looking into the future.

Despite Sony remaining tight-lipped on the subject, the success of God of War signifies a sequel is most likely on the way (possibly another God of War 2?). Also, Sony Santa Monica has submitted job listings for some roles across its teams – with one listing.

At this point, it’s most likely that God of War 2 will return to PS5 compared to the PS4 but, in the interest of not becoming confused with all the additional God of War 2, we have chosen to refer to it as God of War PS4.

So we’ve gathered together news and all the rumors surrounding the God of War sequel for your perusal right here.

God of War 2 release date

Sony Santa Monica hasn’t formally confirmed God of War two (or whatever the title will be) is in the works but we expect a sequel won’t launch until after the”Holiday 2020″ release of the PS5 – unless it releases as a launch title for its next-generation console.

That means that the game will likely release at the start of 2021 or in 2020’s end. In any event, we’re anticipating God of War 2 will come to Sony’s PlayStation 5.

God of War two rumors and news

As seen by GamesRadar, SIE Santa Monica Studio posted job listings last year for any range of roles across its programming, artwork, layout, and tech art teams — with a single list mentioning the God of War reboot.

Applicants for Senior Combat Designer”Must know God of War (2018) and be able to speak in-depth about the battle systems, mechanics and enemies”.

A listing for Facial Blend Shape Character Artist also expressly mentions”next-gen videogame platform experience” for its function: something that should whittle down potential applicants to relatively few animators, given that the next generation of consoles has yet to start.

The waters are muddied slightly with a Senior Gameplay Animator posting, which asks for somebody”to help us push the boundaries of action and battle movement and place the bar for gameplay feel on the PS4″.

God of War PS4 theme

Back in April 2019, a fresh energetic theme appeared on PS4 to celebrate the anniversary of the God of War reboot. The subject demonstrated Kratos and Atreus rowing, however, the theme comprised a key message (found by eagle-eyed God of War lovers on Reddit).

The ship the set are rowing has runes etched on its side that translate (in English) to”Ragnarok is coming”. Could it be hinting that the God of War sequel will be the focus on Ragnarok (essentially the Nordic mythology version of the apocalypse)?

No God of War DLC

God of War manager Corey Barlog had stated there were initially plans for DLC for the 2018 reboot, but said they had been halted for being”too ambitious”. This usually means resources can be invested by the studio into a new game as opposed.

Vikash Kumar
