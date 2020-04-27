Home Lifestyle Beauty Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Erin Parsons Reveals Her Best Tips on the...
Gigi Hadid’s Makeup Artist Erin Parsons Reveals Her Best Tips on the Fox-Eye Makeup Trend

By- Anoj Kumar
Sorry in advance to fans of the classic cat-eye, but fox-eye cosmetics is going to take over your entire life. Inspired from the wide, upturned eyes of the animal it’s named after, lash work and brighten eyes with nothing but a little bit of liner and this style of makeup intends to elongate. And the makeup artist behind most of the most iconic appearances of Gigi Hadid, Erin Parsons, has broken her very own version of the fashion down. Parsons shared a five-minute tutorial on the appearance of the IGTV of Instagram. The appearance is simpler to reach than you’d believe, and it only requires a couple, a white eyeliner pencil, some micellar water, and a couple of important products: a black liquid eyeliner pen of pointed Q-Tips.

Parsons starts her eyeliner look in her eyes’ inner corner, using an inward-facing triangle to be created by Maybelline New York’s HyperEasy Liquid Liner. She points out the super-slender applicator tip, which she says makes it seems like this much easier to create of that the liner. But do not be concerned if you can not get down the lines on the first try — that’s what Q-Tips and the micellar water are there for. “If you do have any flubs — it occurs, it’s eyeliner — you simply have a Q-Tip plus a few micellar glasses of water… then you just clean up everything,” Parsons says.

Then, Parsons goes on into the outer corner of the eyes, making a map for her liner wing far lower than she would on a standard cat-eye. “You are going to start in the outer portion of your eye and you’re going to pull outward, but you’re going really low since you’re going to go on the underside and connect [the lines].” After that, she traces all the lining she’s already employed to perfect the lines over and make them even bolder — them doesn’t fill. She reaches for a Tattoo Studio Eyeliner Pencil and uses this to fill in the gaps and decorate her waterline.

And that is it — that’s the entire look. Do not even worry about it if you are wondering about the area where you join the outer and inner corners. That’s a part of the look’s magic, according to Parsons. “You see how it’s all only the outer corner and the interior corner?” She says. “You keep everything else open, which elongates the eye without there really being a whole lot of makeup.”

If there were an opportune time to practice your eyeliner skills and to sit, it is now. Bust out your favorite fine-tip eyeliner pen and take a page out of this makeup artist’s book.

Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Erin Parsons Reveals Her Best Tips on the Fox-Eye Makeup Trend

