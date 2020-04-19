Ghosts of Tsushima PS4 release date And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

PS4 fans are worried that Ghosts of Tsushima might be delayed until later this year.

Due to the coronavirus, the decision to delay The Last of Us Part 2 was recently made by Sony.

The coronavirus lockdown makes it difficult to send copies to customers and retailers while reports suggest the game is ready to start.

This has led to speculation that Ghosts of Tsushima might also be postponed to PS4.

Ghosts of Tsushima now has a June 26 release date on the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation Canada store advertised Ghosts of Tsushima for August 1 at the coming soon’ section of the site.

While the listing has been changed back to June 26, Sony may be toying with the concept of a delay.

Ghost of Tsushima was revealed with an eye-watering trailer throughout Paris Games Week in 2017.

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the mythical defenders of Japan – until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and beating the inhabitants.

“As one of the last surviving samurai, you grow from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory.

“You need to move beyond your samurai customs to devise a new way of fighting – the manner of the Ghost – as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

“Mud, blood and steel: Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats and develop stealth approaches to ambush enemies.”

PS4 gamers seeking to purchase a physical version of the game may check out the Special Edition, which comprises a SteelBook instance, and a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique stage, the Director’s Commentary, and the digital miniature art book.

Then there is the Collector’s Edition, which has a multitude of additional bonus things.

This includes a replica mask, an individually-numbered screen stand, a sashimono war banner, and also a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth).

Pre-order clients will also get an artistic rendition of the in-game map, a physical miniature art publication by Dark Horse, and a copy of the match in a SteelBook case.

Additionally included is a coupon for all of the digital content in the Digital Deluxe Edition.