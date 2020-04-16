Ghost of Tsushima Arrives On June 26 And Check Out All The Details Here

- Advertisement -

With Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima headed to the PlayStation 4 this summer, the most recent issue of Official PlayStation Magazine includes a couple of new tidbits on the match, which the Ghost of Tsushima subreddit was all too pleased to transcribe.

The major takeaway from the guide is the story. The game follows the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai that has been taught to fight with honor, but a brutal Mongol invasion to Tsushima leaves him no choice but to take to the shadows and search down invaders to reunite his homeland. Known as Tsushima’s Ghost, while they have outnumbered you, you will learn ninja skills and to fight against the enemies. Since you take Mongolians down, your title adheres to the top of the enemy’s most-wanted list. Your main goal will be the leader of the invaders, Khotun Khan.

Speaking of the island of Tsushima, you will be navigating the island using your understanding of the world of the game, without the use of a system that is a waypoint. Mongolians have set up dozens in Tsushima, and it up to you as to how you want to attack them and make them flee. Do you and they fight like a samurai, or would you resort to slipping into their camps and down them? Some of the equipment you’ll be using includes sticky bombs, a grappling hook, and fire arrows.

As an added twist, you will have allies helping you out. But, based on your activities, your relationships with your allies could be affected. For example, the time you choose to fight some personalities such as Shimura, as a stunt, the lord of Tsushima and Jin’s uncle, disapproves of your path.

Ghost of Tsushima arrives on June 26.