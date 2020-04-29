Home Entertainment Ghost of Tsushima: Release Date, Plot, Gameplay, Characters, Trailer and Everything else...
Ghost of Tsushima: Release Date, Plot, Gameplay, Characters, Trailer and Everything else You Have to know!

By- Alok Chand
Do you Adore Action-Adventure Games?

If the solution is yes! This may be the news you waited to listen to!
Sucker Punch Productions is coming back with a bang! After amazing games like The Infamous series and That he Sly show, Get ready for the Ghost Of Tsushima! Meanwhile, Let’s dive into the facts!

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima Release Date

The Videogame enthusiasts will need to wait for some time, but not long! The ghost will be a PS4 exclusive for the time being. The game will launch on June 26, 2020!

Nowadays, there aren’t any plans that the sport will come into other programs.

Ghost of Tsushima Plot

This game’s plot will make you jump. Make sure you’re in a safe space!!!

Ghost Of Tsushima is placed in the year 1274 on Tsushima island. The Tsushima Islands will be Japan’s Mainland and the Sole Obstacle between The Gigantic Mongol Army! The stakes are large, and Jin Sakai(your character) is the only samurai left to defend it! Jin will have to master the way of this Ghost to defeat the Mighty Mongol Empire.

Ghost of Tsushima Trailer

The TrailerTrailer of the game premiered on December 12, 2019.

Take a look!

Ghost of Tsushima Characters

Following are the personalities of the sport:

Jin Sakai, The Protagonist(voice by Daisuke Tsuji)
Masako, Female Samurai(voice by unknown)
General Khotun Khan of the Mongol Empire, The Antagonist (voice by Patrick Gallagher).
Other characters: Onibaba (voice by Minae Noji), Higher Priestess (voice by Hira Ambrosino), also Ippei the Monk (voice by Keisuke Hoashi).

Ghost of Tsushima can be a Third-Person-Perspective and is going to be a stealth game. The participant will be able to roam in the world that is open and complete quests, milestones methods, and other things!

Also Read:   A Ghost of Tsushima delay could be announced soon
