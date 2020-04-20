Home Entertainment 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Launch Has Been Pushed Back To Your Next Date
EntertainmentGaming

‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Launch Has Been Pushed Back To Your Next Date

By- Alok Chand
It was just last month that we reported Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive open-world adventure Ghost Of Tsushima finally had a release date. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the game will not be meeting its June 26th goal. It seems the delay was leaked by PlayStation Canada, who briefly had the Sucker Punch developed samurai match down for an August 1st release.

Ghost Of Tsushima

The list was first spotted by a consumer on the Ghost of Tsushima Reddit page, who discovered that the”08/01/2020″ date to the game on the homepage. It’s also worth noting the date in question appeared on the page twice. But if you go here to check it out today, the date has been changed back to June 26th.

So, either that August 1st release date was a genuine mistake… or the amended date is legitimate and someone at PlayStation Canada jumped the gun and posted it on the website early. Given the current crisis, we can not rule out the chance of Sony pushing the game back. After all, The Last Of Us Part II was just recently moved out of its May 29th launch date to an unspecified stage later in the year.

Sony explained in a statement at the time that the post-apocalyptic sequel is completed and ready to go, but stressed: “the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve”.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog explained in its statement: “We were confronted with the reality that because of logistics beyond our control we couldn’t release The Last of Us Part II to our pride. We want to be sure everybody gets to perform The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the very best experience for everybody. This meant delaying the game until such a time in which we could solve these logistic issues.”

Ghost Of Tsushima

If Sony made this choice for what’s guaranteed to be its greatest exclusive this year, there’s nothing to say the firm wouldn’t take the very same measures for Ghost Of Tsushima. Especially with no clear”end” in sight with this crisis.

There’s also the simple fact that a recently found listing over on Amazon suggests that The Last Of Us Part II will now be starting on June 26th, exactly when Ghost Of Tsushima was supposed to release. It is clear that Sony wants the Naughty Dog match to launch and the company would want there to be some breathing space between what I imagine are the huge PS4 exclusives.

As such, Ghost Of Tsushima being reunited to make way for The Last Of Us Part II will earn a great deal of sense. For now, await an upgrade from Sony and we’ll have to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

Alok Chand

