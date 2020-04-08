INDIAN GOVERNMENT DEMANDS FACEBOOK AND TIKTOK TO REMOVE USERS SPREADING MISLEADING INFORMATION ABOUT COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The Indian government has requested social media platforms Facebook and TikTok to eliminate users accountable for the spread of misinformation in their platforms. Given the Coronavirus outbreak, many users have reportedly started producing and sharing. Content is misleading and harmful for individuals, particularly when the world is going through a health crisis.

This comes courtesy of a Reuters report which cites a government source along with also an official letter seen from the information agency. These orders by the Indian government come after a digital investigation report from cybersecurity company Voyager Infosec that sheds light on the patterns taken up by users of TikTok so as to influence a specific religious sect, to disperse misinformation that is targeted.

The official government arrangement, as seen by Reuters, asks companies to restrict access of consumers that are peddling bogus news and misinformation and”maintain” their account information. If need be, these details could be shared with law enforcement agencies.

This stream of misleading data in the time of the Coronavirus epidemic was termed as an”infodemic” from the World Health Organization. Facebook and is keeping an eye out on international networking platforms and TikTok has reacted by restricting users from submitting any unofficial details regarding COVID-19 as efforts are made to curb the spread of fake news.

In a statement to Reuters, TikTok stated “We are actively working with the government to support their attempts to fight misinformation, while working towards elevating credible information linked to COVID-19 on its platform.”

Facebook also has said that it is ensuring adequate and competitive measures are taken to include the stream of news that was bogus and misleading information around the Coronavirus epidemic. Facebook-owned WhatsApp lately introduced limitations to curb the spread of news.

At the time of writing, India is home to 5,360 Coronavirus positive cases with an 164 deaths till now. The mortality rate reaches 26. You may check out all a listing of all the important trackers here. Given the health crisis, it is essential for people to steer clear of components spreading misinformation and the government appears to be of nabbing the men and women in the forefront.