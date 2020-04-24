Galaxy Note 20 series: Samsung likely to remove the ToF sensor

- Advertisement -

TOF (time of flight) detectors have existed on smartphones for quite a while now. They’re not as common as a number like wide-angle lenses or telephoto and have been exclusive to flagship releases. The first Samsung phone to include a ToF detector was that the Galaxy S10+ 5G. It’s since made an appearance on the Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 20 device may not come with a ToF sensor. The company says a lack of user interest as one of the main reasons. Now, some of the ToF sensor’s work can now be done via software in the smartphone.

But, it appears that Samsung might not include one in the forthcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. A South Korean media outlet reports which Samsung may remove the ToF sensor from the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung believes that a couple of consumers use its attributes and the detector; hence there is no reason to include it into a flagship. The primary reason Samsung chose to use a ToF detector was to produce better effects due to their Portrait Mode photographs and Live Focus videos. All of that can now be done with software so a piece of hardware makes sense. Another feature that Samsung emphasized at the Galaxy Note 10+ launch was that the phone’s ability to make 3D models of objects using the ToF sensor.

An individual could then export the versions to CAD applications that are commonly used and publish them with a 3D printer. Unfortunately, the feature doesn’t work as advertised despite Samsung’adjusting’ the application on multiple occasions. The above report is based so it is best that if we take it with a grain of salt. Strictly speaking, a smartphone does not need a ToF detector.

It is very good to have, but not needed. Samsung has a few attributes in your mind that use the ToF detector better. We ought to know more about the Galaxy Note 20 series in the coming weeks, as a slew of escapes almost always precedes a flagship release.