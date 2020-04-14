‘Future Man’ Comes Into an Uneven Yet Fittingly Unusual End in Season 3 | Review

- Advertisement -

You can not say Future Man didn’t keep it weird up through the end. The Hulu sci-fi comedy series with episodes between a heist within James Cameron’s house plus a deathmatch game show hosted by a far-future character named Susan played with Seth Rogen wraps up its run with an eight-episode third and last period. The series continues to lean heavily into time-travel-centric sci-fi storytelling with raunchy jokes, and while the final batch of episodes is uneven and even a little too”out there” for its good, the ambition remains admirable and it must prove satisfactory for fans of the series.

Future Man never quite broke out the way that many believed it would. The Hulu original series launched in 2017 using Rogen and Evan Goldberg directing the first three episodes and functioning as executive producers, and Josh Hutcherson taking the lead role hot off finishing The Hunger Games franchise. Right off the bat, Future Man was unafraid to be offbeat. After all, the sci-fi narrative kicks into gear when two warriors visit the underachiever character of Hutcherson while he’s in the middle of masturbating.

Throughout the first two weeks, the story was that of unlikely hero Josh Futterman (Hutcherson) trying to avoid a catastrophic future alongside two killing machines–fierce pack pioneer Tiger (Eliza Coupe) along with the deadly nonetheless charismatic Wolf (Derek Wilson). Season 1 had a Back to the Future vibe because the action was included mostly to a couple of periods as Josh tried to conceal the fact that he was not, in fact, a John Connor-Esque warrior. In Season 2, the setting switched to a future wherein Josh, Tiger, and Wolf were trying to change the course of events from occurring and stop this apocalyptic world. This time they succeeded… kind of. Their activities caught the attention of time travel police of types, and at the Season 2 finale, they found themselves in a far future being made to compete in a deathmatch reality TV series hosted by a man named Susan (Rogen).

Future Person Season 3 picks up quickly where Season 2 left off, with Josh, Tiger, and Wolf preparing for their first foray inside this deadly deathmatch ring. As he’s trying to impress his bosses to keep his robot household — that is made up of robot wife and robot daughter — undamaged, Susan takes a bigger role. Josh is hell-bent on escaping. Where? When? Where the show goes seeing is a part of the fun, but suffice it to state the shenanigans continue and throughout a single episode, the actor travels to periods in Russia, France, and Japan.

Thematically and, this final year is a bit looser than previous seasons, and also personality journeys feel somewhat circuitous. Josh so is trying to come to terms with the concept that he’s not anyone special in any way, and is feeling frustrated about playing into Tiger and Wolf. Tiger attempts to hide the fact that she’s been programmed to be nothing but a machine, and Wolf and his internal instincts embrace. But these arcs all seem to play out in spurts and fits, frequently taking a backseat. And that is fine for a while, but at a certain point, having spent two seasons in this show, the persistent detours into actually out-there pieces can be somewhat frustrating. Particularly if you’re going into Season 3 searching for some sense of closure or conclusion thus far.

In truth, Future Person Season 3 feels very much like”Season 3″ and not like the end of the journey for all these characters. The story there’s a finality to where these people today wind up and certainly wraps up in the end, but it’s difficult to shake the feeling that it’s all type of arbitrary? The plotting at times feels scattershot, vacillating between two antagonistic forces. I’m not always looking for Breaking Bad levels of closing here, but it does feel like this year has a bit too bogged down in pieces and boundary-pushing thoughts, to the point that it marginally loses the plot.

That’s not to say Season 3. Hutcherson gets some fun situations in which to glow, and there is a particular story thread later in the season which plays around with some ideas. However, to the tight plotting and arcs in Season 1 and 2, and of course substantial character development in those seasons for Tiger and Wolf, this final go-around is something of a letdown. And that’s a shame.

A little disappointing but not inessential, Future Person Season 3 is just nice. It’s not going to magically convince people who never got into the series they will need to catch up, but it is one final round of bizarre antics, pop culture references, and legitimately WTF-level plot twists that will likely keep fans of the series participated. Remain bizarre, Future Man.