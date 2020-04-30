Full Package of Action and Drama Web Series that You can be Watch in 24 hours

- Advertisement -

Because of the lockdown, if you are at home and want to see something bang through the online stream, then we can help you. There are many such big web series on Netflix which are full of crime, action, and drama. From there, you can see the names of some 5 here, these series are such that you can finish them within 24 hours. The series is so tremendous that once you sit down to watch, you will get up after finishing the whole.

1. The Spy

Eli Cohen, an Israeli spy, was sent to bring intelligence to countries like Syria, Egypt, and Iraq. For nearly three years, Cohen spied and reached such a point that he was about to become a minister in the government. But then he was caught and hanged at the middle crossroads. On the spying of Eli Cohen, Israel defeated 5 countries in 6 days. This series is only 6 episodes, which you can easily watch.

2. When They See us

A rape incident occurred in New York, USA, on the charge of which black children near the park were arrested. This story is to bring justice to five children, which is completely based on the true event. There is a lot of drama in this series of four episodes. The special thing is that in this you will also find an anecdote related to US President Donald Trump.

3. The Assassination of Gianni Versace

There is a lot of drama in this documentary on the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Vershache. If you like series or movies with planning, action, and storytelling art, then you will enjoy. There are only 9 episodes in this series, which end as soon as we see and weave the story. This story is also based on a true incident.

4. The People Vs OJ Simpson

American sportsman and actor OJ Simpson was accused of committing two murders. After which his career was completely ruined, he came under the grip of the police, ran away and a lot happened. A friend fought his case in court and got justice. This story is woven around this, which has a total of 10 episodes.

5. Bodyguard

You can tackle this action-packed British web series in a few hours. An officer who has worked in the army gets the responsibility of protecting the Home Minister of England, during this time a lot of attacks happen, that is, there is a lot of action. There comes a time when there is love in both of them, this series is of only 7 episodes.