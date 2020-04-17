Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, Trailer...
Four More Shots Please Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Prime Video platform’s lately popular internet series, Four Shots Please has gained amazing popularity among the crowd since its inception. Being the first Adult Drama series of Amazon Prime, among the most well-known displays of Amazon Prime because of characters and the content and This web series turns out to be a killer. Directed by Anu Menon, the very first season of Four More Shots Please revolves around the story of four flawed girls who have horrible love resides in a Mumbai City.

Restricted by the norms of society, these four friends are living their life and choose to explore their crazy temptations, find their love and revel in their identity irrespective of people’s opinion, over the shots of tequila. Following the success of Season 1, Season 2 of Four More Shots Please is ready to be published on 17th April on Amazon Prime in a vivid manner with controversies and additions.

On International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime released Season 2’s trailer, and since then, people are dying to watch the next season. Unlike Season 1, Season 2 of Four Shots Please will be directed at Nupur Asthana, retaining the lead actors. You are curious to find out more about Season 2 of Four More Shots Please, let’s spill some beans as we know.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Cast

  • Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy

  • Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon

  • Bani J as Umang Singh

  • Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel

  • Samir Kocchar as Rival Lawyer

  • Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah

  • Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair

  • Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora

  • Simone Singh as Sneha Patel

  • Neil Bhooplalam as Varun Khanna

  • Milind Soman as Doctor Aamir Warsi

  • Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor

  • Prateik Babbar as Jeh Wadia (Bartender)

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Four Shots Please will start from the cliffhanger end of Season 1 as the trailer depicts. When everyone is busy resolving their lives, Umang got an SOS call from Siddhi, who’s now in Istanbul and wants her friends’ help. The woman gang reunites in Istanbul, where we will witness Siddhi’s new avatar to a Lady by a Virgin Girl to help Siddhi. After calling her marriage with Mihir, Today Siddhi is researching her sexual dreams with multiple partners. Additionally, but you will also witness a candy relationship between Siddhi along with her mother in Season two.

Unlike Season 1, Samara and most likely get married at Season two of Four More Shots and Umang will reveal their romance Please. Anjana, who’s one mother and sexually participated by her colleague Arjun Nair, will collapse for new personality Samir Kochhar (Rival Lawyer) in stressful minutes, as she is not able to find her true love in Arjun.

Damini, however, will be viewed as hanged between her physician and Bartender. But you may watch her fighting for her rights. She will fight for her standing in her Media Agency and might raise some critical problems in Season two. You can observe Damini’s Bold Avatar in Season 2.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Storyline

As the manufacturers stating, Season 2 will be more entertaining, controversial and better than Season 1. You may witness the reprising character of all the four women in a daring version in Season 2. With a couple of new faces and new locations, you’ll be likely to witness a better storyline with lots of entertaining, laugh and emotions in Season 2 of Four More Shots Please. By Instanbul to Udaipur and then back to Mumbai’s Truck Bar, you will witness a solid friendship of this girl gang, who, even though dealing with their cluttered lives, are always there to encourage one another and enjoy their defects together in an unapologetic manner. So you can expect narrative, charming places, bold scenes, emotional angles characters, lots of drama, self-discovery along with a bond of friendship at Season two of Four Shots Please.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Release Date

As our inner resources and the trailer, The Four More Shots Please season 2 will launch on April 17, 2020, per. Find the cast & crew and narrative out!

4 More Shots Please Season 2 Trailer

