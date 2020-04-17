Four More Shots Please Season 2 Releasing on 17th April, Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed!

- Advertisement -

The newly popular internet series of prime Video platform Shots Please has gained incredible popularity among the audience since its beginning. Being the very first women-led Adult Drama series of Amazon Prime, one of the most well-known displays of Amazon Prime because of characters and its content and This internet series turns out to be a killer. Directed by Anu Menon, Four Shots Please’s season revolves around four unapologetically women that have love resides in a millennial Mumbai City’s story.

Restricted by the standards of society, these four friends have been independently living their life and choose to explore their wild temptations, find their love and enjoy their identity within the shots of tequila. Following the blockbuster success of Season 1, Season two of Four Shots Please is ready to be published in April with additions and controversies on Amazon Prime in a vivid manner.

On International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime published Season 2’s trailer, and ever since that time, people are dying to see the season. Unlike Season 1, Season 2 of Four Shots Please will be directed at Nupur Asthana, retaining the same lead actors with few fresh faces. As we know, you are curious to know more about Season two of 4 Shots Please, let’s spill some beans.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Storyline

Four More Shots Please Season 2 will be going entertaining, controversial and better than Season 1. You will witness all of the four girls’ reprising characters in a bold version in Season two. With new locations and a couple of new faces, you will be likely to see a storyline in Season 2 of Four Shots Please with a great deal of entertaining, laugh and feelings.

From Instanbul to Udaipur and then back to Mumbai’s Truck Bar, you may witness a strong friendship of this woman gang, who, even though dealing with their messy lives, are always there to support one another and enjoy their flaws together in an unapologetic manner. Complete you can anticipate a strong bond of friendship and good narrative areas, daring scenes angles, new characters, lots of drama, self-discovery in Season two of Four Shots Please.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Four Shots Please will start in the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, Since the trailer depicts. After one year of this interval, when everybody is busy resolving their lives, Umang got an SOS call from Siddhi, who’s now in Istanbul and wants her friends’ help. The girl gang reunites in Istanbul, where we shall witness the new avatar of Siddhi to a Bold Lady by a Virgin Girl to help Siddhi. Today Siddhi is exploring her sexual dreams, after calling her marriage with Mihir. Not only this, but you’ll also witness a connection between Siddhi and her mother in Season 2.

Unlike Season 1, Samara and probably get married in Season 2 of Four Shots and also Umang will openly reveal their love angle Please. Anjana, who is one mother and sexually participated with her colleague Arjun Nair, will drop for brand new character Samir Kochhar (Rival Lawyer) in vulnerable minutes, as she is not able to discover her true love in Arjun.

Damini, though, will still be viewed as an intermediary involving Bartender and her Doctor. However, you may watch her fighting for her rights. She will fight for her standing in her very own Media Agency and may raise some critical social problems in Season 2. So, you can witness the Bold Avatar in Season two of Damini.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Release Date

As per the official trailer and our internal sources, The Four More Shots Please season 2 is going to release on April 17, 2020.

4 More Shots Please Season 2 Trailer