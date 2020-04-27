Home In News Flu And COVID-19 Symptoms Overlap Which Makes Identification Without Testing Difficult
Flu And COVID-19 Symptoms Overlap Which Makes Identification Without Testing Difficult

By- Nitu Jha
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new interview a second coronavirus wave that winter might be even more catastrophic than the first.                                                                                                                               
Dr. Robert Redfield stated another coronavirus outbreak will likely overlap with the flu season, which might put extra strain on the healthcare system.
He added that authorities will need to continue to put money into COVID-19 analyzing and contact tracing to better handle the next tide, and they need to encourage individuals to get flu shots.
CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield cautioned a couple of days back a second coronavirus wave will strike later this year. The information came amid increased chatter from the White House about easing social distancing measures and restarting the market. “I think we have to assume that this is like other respiratory ailments, and there’ll be a seasonality to it,” Redfield said at the time. Now, he has elaborated on the matter at a new interview.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     The physician believes that the next coronavirus wave may be even more devastating than the first, and that is because it won’t be just COVID-19 which you will need to be concerned about this winter. The influenza comes back every year, and combined with a COVID-19 resurgence, it might put an even more devastating strain on resources. “There is a risk that the assault of this virus on our nation next winter will probably be even harder than the one we went ,” Redfield told The Washington Post. “And when I’ve said this to other people, they kind of put back their head, they don’t know what I mean.”

“We are likely to have the influenza outbreak and the coronavirus outbreak at the exact same time,” he said, noting that state and federal officials have to get ready for that which lies ahead. Social networking will continue to be mandatory if a few restrictions are required. Testing and contact tracing will need to continue, and efforts will need to be scaled up so that prospective COVID-19 outbreaks are captured early and patients are isolated quickly.

Redfield also stated that US officials will need to persuade Americans on the summer to think ahead to the fall season and receive their flu shots. Getting a flu vaccination”could make there for a hospital bed available for your mom or grandmother that may get coronavirus,” he explained. Some of them might be approved for emergency utilized this autumn, although most of the ones which move past clinical trials won’t be prepared for mass-deployment for 18 months.                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Flu and COVID-19 symptoms overlap, which makes identification without testing difficult. Potentially preventing a flu disease by getting a vaccine also saves you the aggregation of becoming sick and believing you’ve COVID-19, in addition to helping the local health care system. The first thing anybody thinks of right now if they experience fever, fatigue, and cough is COVID-19, not the flu or the cold, although it could possibly be among the latter.

Redfield explained that if the coronavirus outbreak and the flu season had surfaced in the exact same time,”it might have been, indeed, really difficult in terms of health capacity.” As of Wednesday morning, the US had over 826,000 coronavirus instances, such as 45,376 deaths and 82,973 recoveries.

Nitu Jha

