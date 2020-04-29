First Apple Store Is set To Reopen this weekend ,In South Korea After Closures

- Advertisement -

The very first Apple store out China is set to reopen this weekend, after the iPhone maker’s sweeping move to briefly shutter all its stores out China for an indefinite period as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea has done a better job than almost any other country in the world in terms of analyzing and mitigation efforts about the virus. It’s been almost a month now since Apple clarified that its closure of stores out of China as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic would stay in place”until further notice,” but won’t be the case for more — for a single store, at least. The iPhone manufacturer’s first store outside China is set to reopen this weekend, on April 18, in South Korea, where Apple has one store in the upscale Seoul district of Gangnam. Its reopening reflects the reality that South Korea has done a much better job than any other nation in combating the coronavirus, concerning both testing and containment efforts. And also this report follows the news of a memo which Apple senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien delivered a couple weeks before, noting that stores in the united states would remain closed until early May.

- Advertisement -

The site for that South Korea store reveals it’s going to reopen with decreased hoursfrom noon until 8 pm, for now. Along these very same lines, what we will likely see is that the company continue to start the rest of its non-China store footprint in many waves, to ensure Apple is not trying to do too much too fast and will be watching to be sure this does not have an impact on local infection prices.

All 42 of these reopened a few weeks to March, but the company announced on March 14 that its 460 Apple Stores in the rest of the planet would shut through March 27 (before that time was switched to an indefinite closure).

“The total Apple family is indebted to the epic first responders, physicians, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants globally who’ve contributed every ounce of their soul to help the world meet this moment. We don’t yet know with certainty when the best risk will be supporting us.” In tandem with the closure of its stores, Apple has also announced its forthcoming yearly developer conference will switch its in-person elements to a new virtual format this season.