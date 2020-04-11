Home Technology FCC Has Consented Google Can Be Allowed To Operate A Portion Of...
FCC Has Consented Google Can Be Allowed To Operate A Portion Of An Undersea Net Cable Operating Between The United States And Taiwan.

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has agreed Google can be allowed to operate some of an undersea internet cable running between the US and Taiwan.

Founded in part by Google and Facebook, the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) joins Los Angeles to Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Taiwan. Until today, US regulators have blocked its activation over concerns the undertaking could jeopardize national security.

Approaching capacity in the APAC region, an appeal was submitted by Google to the grounds if needed to route traffic via other systems, which could diminish the worth of funding investments in the 40, it would confront significant premiums.

The technology giant claims it’s, “a direct need to satisfy internal demand for capacity between the united states and Taiwan, specifically to join Google’s Taiwan data center to Google data centers in the United States and to serve users across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Pacific Light Cable Network

Founded in 2016, PLCN was originally charged to join the US and Hong Kong. The fiber optic cable network boasts 12,800kilometers of cabling and an estimated power of 120TB per minute, which would make it the potential route.

In reaction to the allure of Google, the FCC has granted the company permission to run the US to Taiwan part of the submarine cable for six months, even while it anticipates a conclusion on the activation of the PLCN.

However, sections running to Hong Kong will remain a conflict between Washington and Beijing and amidst safety fears. Regulators also harbor concerns regarding Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group in the project’s participation – a firm with links to embattled technology firm Huawei.

Google celebrated the FCC’s decision and added that its”dedicated global network setup and operations staff is always increasing capacity to meet the requirements of our customers.”

According to the FCC, Google will also”pursue diversification of interconnection points in Asia” as a portion of the temporary agreement.

