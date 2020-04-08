Home Entertainment Fatal Frame: Game's Future In Nintendo's Hands However Producer Won't Give Up
Entertainment

Fatal Frame: Game’s Future In Nintendo’s Hands However Producer Won’t Give Up

By- Alok Chand
Fatal Frame is. It’s a horror survival game that was developed and made by Koei Tecmo. It never made much money although the game functioned very well with the critics.

It is indeed among the best horror survival games based on ghost stories and urban legends. It is one of those top-ranking games of this genre Together with the Silent Hill and Resident Evil series.

Fatal Frame: Game's Future I

The name Project Zero in America and Europe knows the video game series. Some people today think it is based on events that aren’t true. Nonetheless, the game is really scary.

GAMES AND PLATFORMS

On Play Station 2, the first installment of this Fatal Frame premiered. The tormented and the installments Crimson Butterfly were released on Play Station 2. The 2nd installment Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was released on Wii in the year 2008. The installment came out in 2014 and was released in Wii U.

In the year 2012, a video game series called Spirit Camera was released which the gamers well received. Fatal Frame series has also been introduced into the Xbox platform because it gained fame.

GAMEPLAY AND SETTINGS

Fatal Frame is a survival game, where gamers have to use their brains to get out of tricky situations. Where the protagonist travels through disaster-struck areas, the plot of the game is similar to the Silent Hill series. The initial installment had the protagonist explore a haunted mansion.

The plot places are motivated by real haunted places like the very first installment has drawn inspiration. The mansion is infamous. The episode Maiden of Black Water draws inspiration from Mount Hikami a common suicide place.

NINTENDO’S LACK OF INTEREST

The publishing rights of this game went to the hands of Nintendo. The match Maiden of Black Water was released on Nintendo platform Wii U. The protagonist of this game also appeared in a spinoff show on Nintendo Switch called Super Smash Bros. But Nintendo has not added the Final Frame series.

Nintendo is also unwilling to print anymore setup of Fatal Frame despite fans’ interest. Keisuke Kikuchi the game programmer has shown interest to make another sequel however he isn’t sure if Nintendo is enthusiastic to publish or not. Read the next article. Nintendo Switch has many horror survival games such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil on its platform. This might be the reason behind its lack of curiosity to publish Fatal Frame movie games.

Alok Chand

