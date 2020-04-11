Fast & Furious 9: Every biggest characters who will not return in the next Fast Saga installment

- Advertisement -

The Fast & Furious franchise is coming in a big way in 2021, but here are the characters who will not look in Fast & Furious 9, which will be officially titled F9. Initially set to hit theatres this summer, Universal has needed to wait for the latest installment of the speedy Saga through an entire year because of coronavirus. The delay comes after a marketing campaign that already began that teased the next experience of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew.

As the franchise has continued to evolve into an ensemble production, Fast & Furious 9 is bringing back the majority of the primary players to combat Dom’s brother, Jakob (John Cena). The returning cast of characters includes Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), who will all help Dom once again. Meanwhile, it’s also been revealed that the villainous Cipher (Charlize Theron) is back and assisting Jakob, but the marketing for F9 has also supported some shock returns.

The biggest surprise is Sung Kang’s return to the franchise as Han, who is somehow living now, but there are also two additional characters from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift who will appear. We have even noticed that Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) is back for F9. With a lot of the franchise’s most significant characters back together again, it might seem like Fast & Furious 9 has the entire gang constructed. However, here would be the largest figures from the franchise who are NOT returning for Fast & Furious 9.

Luke Hobbs

The most notable Fast & Furious personality who isn’t returning in F9 is Dwayne Johnson’s, Luke Hobbs. He emerged at the last four chief entrances in the franchise and most recently starred in his spinoff film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. However, Johnson has confirmed that Hobbs will not be making a surprise return in Fast & Furious 9. Hobbs will instead probably next look in Hobbs & Shaw 2, which Johnson lately confirmed is in development. However, those holding out hope he and Dom will cross paths could get their desire.

Deckard Shaw

A former villain at the Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Statham is not anticipated to appear as Deckard Shaw at F9. Statham made his franchise debut at the end of Fast & Furious 6 where it was disclosed that he was responsible for”murdering” Han. His hatred for Dom and his staff did not last long though, as he finally teamed up together in The Fate of the Furious and re-teamed with Hobbs for Hobbs & Shaw. Since he is the reason the #JusticeForHan movement started, his absence from F9 means the franchise could bring Han and Deckard face-to-face down the lineup.

Owen Shaw

Deckard’s brother, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), is also not expected to be viewed at Fast & Furious 9. Owen made his franchise debut at Fast & Furious 6, however, the events of the movie left him in a coma. It wasn’t until his surprise appearance in The Fate of the Furious that fans found out exactly what had happened to Owen, as he returned to assist Deckard rescue Dom’s infant. There’s been no sign that Owen is coming in F9, along with his future with the franchise could instead be with all the Hobbs & Shaw spinoffs.

Hattie Shaw

Another Shaw sibling, Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) has not yet been connected to Fast & Furious 9 either. One of the newest additions to the franchise, Hattie debuted in Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. She instantly became a fan-favorite personality, but it doesn’t appear that she’ll surprise lovers with a quick return in F9. That said, with her mum, there’s a small possibility that a sudden could come to pass. Hattie will probably make her next appearance in Hobbs & Shaw 2 instead.

Mr. Nobody

Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody is unlikely to look in F9 too. The mysterious government agent recruited Dom and his team to work for him in Furious seven to find the God’s Eye and then enlisted their services in The Fate of the Furious to prevent Cipher. He’s certainly friendly with Dom and the crew as he joined them after the film, but it does not appear to have translated to his return in F9 – even though Russell told Screen Rant in 2017 he had been receptive to coming back again. Since Jakob vs Dom is a more personal narrative, perhaps there’s just no demand for Mr. Nobody and his government connections.

Little Nobody

With no Mr. Nobody, it also doesn’t appear that Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) will reunite in Fast & Furious 9 either. Little Nobody debuted as Mr. Nobody’s right-hand man in The Fate of the Furious. Since he likes to adhere to the rules, he was a bit antagonistic to the most important crew and Dom’s team does not. However, Small Nobody learned to allow them to do their own thing instead of trying to restrain them. Despite this better understanding of one another, Small Nobody is not expected to appear at F9.

Monica Fuentes

Eva Mendes’ Monica Fuentes has not been linked to a recurrence in F9. Mendes joined the Fast & Furious franchise early on as she made her debut as Monica in 2 Fast 2 Furious. While other characters from this entrance became the main players in the series, she did not. Monica did make a surprise return after Fast Five, though. The last scene of this film had her return to give Hobbs a file showing that Letty was alive after her passing departure from the fourth installment. This helped set up the story for Fast & Furious 6, but Mendes did not appear at any point in that movie. She hasn’t been a part of the franchise in almost a decade now, and it doesn’t seem that this will change with F9.

Twinkie

With so many callbacks into Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, the largest character from the movie that isn’t coming for Fast & Furious 9 is Twinkie (Bow Wow). The trailer for F9 revealed that Lucas Black is back as Sean Boswell, Jason Tobin is coming as Earl, and supported Han’s return, also. Twinkie used to be a part of Han’s crew and helped introduce Sean. Twinkie could’ve been a natural match since so many different characters from this chapter at the Fast Saga are coming. However, there has been no indication that Bow Wow is coming back for F9.