Harry Potter characters might be showing up in the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel

Two Harry Potter Personalities might be showing up in the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel.

It is being reported that Eddie Redmayne calls are being contemplated by Warner Bros and that Robbie Coltrane could return as Rubeus Hagrid from the prequel.

How this could occur remains to be seen, but considering the great Beasts series is put in precisely the world, it would not be a stretch.

Should the inclusion occur, it would compel some Harry Potter fans who didn’t bother with the two Fantastic Beasts films to go and see the third one.

Hagrid may not be the Harry Potter character showing up. We Got This Covered is also reporting a young version of Tom Riddle — who proceeds to become Lord Voldemort — might have a role in the new movie, which was in production before coronavirus introduced the world to a standstill.

Warner Bros are undoubtedly seeking to revive the show after Crimes of Grindelwald received negative reviews from critics.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently disclosed the franchise switched him into alcoholism, telling Desert Island Discs sponsor Lauren Laverne:”[Playing Potter] carried some kind of interest for individuals and also a slightly mocking fascination — it’s inherently funny for individuals.”

Fantastic Beasts 3, directed by David Yates and co-written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves, is defined to be released in cinemas on 12 November 2021.