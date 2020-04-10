‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ has been delayed by Warner Bros. due to the coronavirus pandemic

- Advertisement -

Production fantastic Beasts 3′ was postponed by Warner Bros. on account of this coronavirus pandemic.

The movie — a spin-off of this’Harry Potter’ narrative — was put on hiatus because of the outbreak of the disease. It was intended to start shooting in London on Monday (16.03.20).

David Yates is directing the project and celebrities Johnny Depp reprising their roles since Albus Dumbledore, Newt Scamander and Gellert Grindelwald respectively, Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne.

The movie’Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ was put using the next instalment’ Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’ place in Paris’ Crimes.

The movie occurs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the movie is slated for launch in November 2021, even though the shooting was suspended.

Warner Bros. boss Kevin Tsujihara has promised the studio will find the movie”right” after the underwhelming performance of’The Annals of Grindelwald’, which eventually became the lowest-grossing movie in the J.K Rowling cannon.

Tsuijhara stated: “The next movie did not function as well as the first, but I believe we understand what we will need to do to find the third movie hopefully better than the first one.

“And J.K. Rowling is working hard today on this third script, and we are likely to get it directly. She’s an amazing vision of where she would like to proceed with this is extremely exciting.”

Warner Bros. has also suspended production on Will Smith’s tennis biopic,’King Richard’, which tells the story of how Richard Williams (Smith) directed brothers Venus and Serena to tennis superstardom.

The Williams sisters will probably be played with Saniyaa Sidney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena). Dylan McDermott, Liev Schreiber, and Jon Bernthal are attached to star.