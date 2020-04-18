Home Entertainment Fantastic Beasts 3: Is The Movie Cancelled Or Further?
Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts 3: Is The Movie Cancelled Or Further?

By- Alok Chand
Are Fantastic Beasts 3 Happening Or Not?

Fantastic Beasts is a film franchise that is a prequel to Harry Potter films. There are two films from the franchise. The part was not too successful in comparison, although the first part was quite powerful and the movie at the box office. Fans are waiting for a third installment. So they are questioning if it is currently happening or not?

Fantastic Beasts 3

So here is good news, Fantastic Beasts 3 is occurring, J.K Rowling already wrote the script to the movie back in 2018.

Is Great Beasts 3 Fixing Delay Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

Due to the coronavirus that was ongoing outbreak production for upcoming films is postponed for some time due to security reasons. Fantastic beasts 3 is among those films which are affected by the coronavirus. Production for future movies like Matrix 4, The Batman, Jurassic Globe: Dominion and more postponed since everybody is affecting worldwide, everyone is doing social distancing and staying at home.

Warner Bros. postponed the creation of this third episode, and the filming wasn’t only supposed to get started. There’s no statement on if this movie’s release date will change and when the filming begins. Fantastic Beasts 3 remains listed to launch on November 20, 2021. We’ll keep updating you with every information of Great Beasts 3.

Additional Major Particulars About Fantastic Beasts 3

Fantastic Beasts 3

The Fantastic Beasts franchise begins with fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ arrived on November 18, 2016, in cinemas. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ appeared on November 16, 2018. These celebrities will feature in Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald: Fantastic Beasts 3, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston’s Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski.

In 2018, it was announced that Rowling started penning the script to the part, but nothing much has been unveiled concerning the plot. It had been said that the storyline of the third movie would be after the incidents of this Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The second movie failed at the box office and has earned negative reviews, but the amazing Beasts franchise intends to continue.

The writer J.K. Rowling announced there will be five movies in total, every building for its great battle amid Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore. Newly, Dan Fogler, that performs Jacob Kowalski, states that Fantastic Beasts 3 is preparing for a massive war, and lovers can anticipate the”epic” battle scenes.

Alok Chand

