Fantastic Beasts 3: Harry Potter characters Hagrid and Youthful Voldemort might Appear to revive the franchise

Two Harry Potter personalities might be showing up at the coming Fantastic Beasts sequel.

It’s being reported that Robbie Coltrane could reunite as Rubeus Hagrid from the prequel and that Warner Bros is considering the claimed calls of Eddie Redmayne.

This could occur remains to be seen, but contemplating the amazing Beasts series is set in the universe, it would be no stretch to find the Hogwarts gamekeeper appear in some capacity.

If the addition occurs, it would induce some Harry Potter fans who didn’t bother with the initial two Fantastic Beasts films watch and to go the one.

Hagrid might be the sole Harry Potter character showing up, either. We Got This Covered is also reporting that a youthful version of Tom Riddle — that goes on to become Lord Voldemort — may have a role in the new film, that was in production before coronavirus introduced the world to a standstill.

Warner Bros is undoubtedly looking to revive the show after Crimes of Grindelwald received negative reviews from critics.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently disclosed the franchise switched him to alcoholism, telling Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne:”[Playing Potter] carried some type of fascination for individuals and also a slightly mocking fascination — it’s inherently funny for people.”

Fantastic Beasts 3, directed by David Yates and co-written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves, is set to be released in cinemas on 12 November 2021.