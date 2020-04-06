Fantastic Beasts 3, 4 and 5 release dates: Delays ahead?

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts 3 would adhere to the two-year launch pattern and arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2020. This date was never set in stone, however, and if production was pushed back by Warner Bros, we understood that 2020 wasn’t going to occur for the threequel.

Rather Warner Bros will release the third movie on November 12, 2021, with filming expected to start in spring 2020. Star Dan Fogler said the shift is because they needed “more hours to prep”.

Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich clarified the launch delay in April 2019, stating: “We all think this launch date will give the filmmakers time and space to permit their artistry to truly flourish and provide the best possible film to our lovers.”

The movies have never needed release dates, but we originally assumed we can expect them in November 2022 and November 2024. That likely will not be the situation with the movie coming from 2021.

So, and it is just speculation, for the time being, Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5 (if we buy them) will likely arrive at November 2023 and November 2025, respectively, unless Warner Bros decides to take them back-to-back.

When they did, there’s always the chance they can keep a broad gap between the sequels. After the mistakes of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Warner Bros is likely aware that any franchise — no matter how beloved — can suffer from fatigue. Given the lukewarm response to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald the studio will be probably being extra careful with all the third, fourth, and fifth movies in the series.

Fantastic Beasts 3, 4 and 5 cast: Scamander and company

Sadly, not everybody survived The Crimes of Grindelwald, so raise a glass to Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) who was brutally murdered by Grindelwald after helping Newt and the others escape. This doesn’t completely rule us out seeing Leta again at the show, but it might (probably) have to take the form of a flashback. Also Read: James Bond: No time to die going to be the most expensive Bond film Also coming is Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. At the Toronto International Film Festival this past year, Redmayne demonstrated that the third film is”occurring, and it’s quite exciting”. Jude Law will reprise his role as Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and the Albus Dumbledore, together with Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Legislation revealed to GamesRadar he knew the name of this third film (to the envy and surprise of the castmates) but it may have changed because. There’s still lots of throws that are likely to return to the third movie though, such as Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone (or can it be Aurelius Dumbledore?). Regardless of the continuing legal battle, Johnny Depp has confirmed he will return as Gellert Grindelwald if you want him back or not, which has yet to change so far as any of those films are involved. Also Read: Dumbo: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review Also confirmed to be returning is Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, but he has yet to find the script also has”no idea” what the sequel will be about (via Yahoo), and his story in the remaining films is yet to be confirmed. Behind the camera, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them director David Yates (who also helmed the previous four Harry Potter movies) has signed to direct all three of the upcoming movies. Also Read: Avatar 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Latest Update In addition to Yates, another Harry Potter original series alumnus is linking the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Variety noted that Steve Kloves, who penned seven of those eight Harry Potter screenplays, was linking on for the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie. He will co-write using JK Rowling.