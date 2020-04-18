Fallout 76 Review: ‘Mostly Positive’ Rating on Steam, No Longer a Waste of Time?

- Advertisement -

When we reviewed Fallout 76, back in late 2018, we described it as ‘a terrible idea’. We think that’s entirely accurate and Bethesda, to their credit, hasn’t abandoned the match and a set of upgrades has led to Wastelanders, a free expansion that addresses lots of the complaints head-on that is original. However, the question is, even when a game starts as awful as Fallout 76 how much can it expect to get?

If you’re not acquainted with Fallout 76 its setup is straightforward. It is a prequel to the additional Fallout titles of Bethesda, a multiplayer game that has you emerging out of a vault of survivors with the goal of setting a new culture in terms of government and infrastructure. All of that sounds different to the Fallout standard, except what that translated to has been dull fetch quests combat, and some of the most broken mechanics and visuals we’ve ever seen in a price video game that was full.

Since bizarrely the first version had no correct characters of any sort, but the design flaws were as egregious. At first, Bethesda tried to pretend this was favorable, but that did not fool anyone and among the significant changes brought by Wastelanders is the inclusion of lots of computer-controlled characters you can speak to and take along as companions, just like a proper Fallout game.

Wastelanders introduces a new story effort, which revolves around two factions of The Raiders, survivors and The Settlers. Given the less than subtle titles they have selected for themselves we think you can probably work out their overall perspective on living the post-apocalypse, but you’re free to run assignments with either, which increases your reputation degree and gives you access to more missions and unlockable items that you can buy from retailers.

The campaign is a mini-Fallout game and runs to about 12 hours until you’re forced to select aside for the final mission as you perform both factions against each other. Having the ability to talk to real characters, instead of listening to sound files or just logging into a computer, makes a world of difference.

Fast forward a year and a half, Bethesda announces Wastelander’s. A year has passed after Vault 76’s reclamation day, people (NPCs) are returning and new assignments. Bethesda listened to what people extra NPC’s and wanted. Today and between the launch of the game Fallout 76 has had a few upgrades, live events added and more.

I have largely my time using a few of the companions you can bring Commander Daguerre, to your own camp. She has crash-landed following a deep sleep from space and needs answers as to why her crew has gone, what was and much more. This was merely a side pursuit but for two days I kept on using the pursuit and I was completely immersed within her story-line and with the new chat conversation system very similar to Fallout 3’s and New Vegas’s it felt really good being in full control of everything happening. I was supposed to be leaping into the main quest but Bethesda hasn’t skimped on this upgrade, it is huge, there is so much going on and that I believe that Fallout 76 is quite possibly a worthy Fallout name now;

Though, there are still some problems that haven’t felt like they’ve been fixed in any way. Performance issues on the PlayStation 4 Pro are still current sadly and it is a pity because where I have put my C.A.M.P includes a gorgeous view… with some mutant miners BUT it’s still beautiful, sadly it lags when I looked about which is a pity. AI is still unfortunately sometimes quite unresponsive often not attacking you once you’re right despite them being emphasized red. While having a rework due to the is not great I just wished it had been reworked in a manner, I feel as the VATS system. Other glitches are prevalent. If you’re searching for the commander’s boat the picture on the display kept duplicating itself so you could see where you went in that region which did impact the experience as I could not see until it lagged.

I am hooked, to me, it seems a lot more Fallout than it did previously but nevertheless the problems remain which prevent it from reaching a state that is totally overhauled. , you can’t overlook the managing of this game from the beginning. We are seeing more games releasing in a broken state or one that is devoid of promised features, such names as No Mans Sky was one of these but it felt like the only error they made was due to time limitations, claims and bad PR but in the long run, they coped with it properly, didn’t keep screwing players over and it turned into a huge and well deserved victory story. Fallout 76 didn’t just rush it and make it wrong after, Bethesda entirely out of character pulled a few massively unethical moves through-out from collectors editions, collectible things, treating players pretty horribly, lying about the Atom Shop simply being decorative, pulling a pricey membership for personal servers and more. It leaves a nasty taste in your mouth as I am to it as hooked, do NPC’snew quests, new things compensate for the #50 individuals? The collector’s editions, the extras? No, I am sorry to say it doesn’t. I’m having an excellent time and I recommend it if you’re a Fallout fan that is craving something but Fallout 76 and the way it was managed are unforgivable.