Facebook Shared COVID-19 Symptom Maps and Expanding Survey Worldwide to Support Predict Disease Spread

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Facebook awakened with Carnegie Mellon University to study individuals about potential coronavirus symptoms they may be demonstrating.

Facebook is utilizing this data to make heat maps of COVID-19 symptoms on a county-by-county foundation throughout the conclusion of the USA.

Later this week, Facebook will expand its surveys globally to help different nations.

Until we have a reliable therapy or a successful vaccine, the book coronavirus pandemic is not going to end. Meanwhile, the best method to restrain the spread is to test as many people use contact tracing to identify people who came into contact with the individuals and make sure they don’t infect anyone else. This is obviously easier said than done, however on Monday, a tool that should help governments decide where to allocate their funds dependent on the spread of the virus was introduced by Facebook.

Facebook has been prompting users to take a survey conducted by Carnegie Mellon University. The survey asks respondents about disease symptoms, and Facebook is now utilizing this data to generate maps showing where COVID-19 signs are being undergone.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Carnegie Mellon is getting about a million answers to its survey per week. The answers line up with data that’s publicly available, suggesting that the outcomes could be useful for tracking the spread of the illness and supplying information that might be valuable when determining where to send resources such as ventilators and PPE.

“This is work that social networks are well-situated to do,” Zuckerberg says. “By distributing surveys to large numbers of individuals whose identities we all know, we can quickly create enough signal to correct for biases and ensure sampling is done properly. We’re partnering with faculty from the University of Maryland to enlarge this survey and an application programming interface, or API, that will let the outcomes are everywhere accessed by researchers is being built by the staff at Carnegie Mellon. We’re hopeful that this will help governments and public health officials across the world who may not otherwise have this kind of exact information to make decisions in the weeks and months ahead.”

When some nations successfully scaled up their testing capacity quickly to fight the virus until it spiraled out of control, many others (like the United States) haven’t. Therefore, tools like the heat maps as well as the contact tracing service being developed by Apple and Google of Facebook is going to be vital for staying ahead of their spread.

Past Facebook’s Information for Great program, CMU established its COVIDcast site that will exhibit survey quotes from Google, Facebook, along with other partners. Utilizing all of the information it gathers, CMU will be able to”generate quotes of disease activity which are more reflective of reality than that which is now available from favorable coronavirus tests alone.” Forecasts for health officials and hospitals will be available within a few weeks.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
