Facebook is bringing Campus feature, only college students will be able to use

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi, Tech Desk. The social networking site Facebook has recently rolled out the Quiet Mode feature. With the help of this feature, users can mute the push notifications on Facebook. At the same time, according to the report, Facebook has been working on a new feature to give a better experience to its users. Which can be launched under the name Campus feature and the company has also started testing this feature.

Hong Kong’s app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has informed Facebook’s upcoming feature ‘Campus’ through a post on her Twitter account. According to the post, this feature will be available only for college students and the special thing is that users will need their college ID to log in.

Also, the tweet states that options like groups, events will be available in the ‘Campus’ feature. An image has also been shared in the tweet. In which the upcoming feature is shown. Which makes it clear that users will have to give some information here to use this feature. Only then will he be able to access it. In this app, students can connect with other students on their campus and here they will also get much information related to campus.

Talking about the recently launched Quiet Mode feature by the company, you will find it in the Settings and Privacy section of the Facebook account and by using it you can mute push notifications at your convenience. Let us know that earlier the company also launched the Messenger Desktop App. Till now the use of the Messenger app was only available on the mobile version only. But with the help of Messenger Desktop App, users can now enjoy video calling and chatting on desktop too.

Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

