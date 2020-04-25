Home Technology Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Revealed a Slew of New Features Over The...
Technology

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Revealed a Slew of New Features Over The Social Networking Giant’s Group of Products

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The coronavirus pandemic has brought daily life in the US and Across the rest of the world screeching to a halt. Millions of people have lost work because of the virus, the country’s societal fabric was torn apart, and there’s still no end in sight.

On Friday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a slew of new features across the social media giant’s family of products which are thought to help individuals stay more connected with each other during those stressful and uncertain times.

Among the byproducts of the coronavirus, the outbreak is a feeling of disconnection and isolation since most of the people are stuck at home right now and can not physically be around other people now as a consequence of social distancing guidelines, business closures, and so on. Digital services like Facebook and Instagram have been relied upon more than ever to help us bridge that connection gap and remain in contact with friends and people we love really, Facebook claims that in most areas affected by the COVID-19 virus, video calling via the social media giant’s Messenger and WhatsApp products has more than doubled. Additionally, the viewership of Facebook Live and Instagram Live videos was up”considerably” in March.

However, the company wants to do much more in the words of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which includes”new product updates we’ve been working to help everybody feel more connected with each other while we’re apart.”

Along those lines, Here Is a rundown of the new features Zuckerberg just unveiled during a live conversation on Facebook Friday morning to”help people feel like they’re together, even if they are or Need to be physically apart,” according to the company:

Facebook Messenger “Rooms”

On Facebook Messenger, you can now make a”Room” and invite everyone to combine a video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. Those Rooms, which may be utilized to host parties, book clubs, or perhaps a hangout from the sofa, will soon have the ability to hold up to 50 people with no time limit. And you are going to be able to share Rooms from the News Feed of Facebook, Groups, and Events sections, so that people are going to be able to fall in from nearly anywhere within the Facebook product.

The ability to create Rooms from Portal, WhatsApp, and Instagram Direct are coming soon. You can connect from your telephone or computer when you are invited to a Room, and a Room’s creator can choose who can see and combine it. Other controls include the ability to lock it and boot people from it.

Messenger Rooms is rolling out” in certain states” this week also on the rest of the world in the forthcoming weeks.

Live sharing new product updates to help everyone feel more connected even while we're apart and discussing our response to Covid-19.

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, April 24, 2020

WhatsApp Group Phone expansion

WhatsApp users will shortly be able to have group voice and video calls up to eight people. Facebook says the calls will be secured with encryption that is end-to-end.

Facebook Live

The business says it’s bringing the”Live With” attribute, so that you may add someone into your live video from any place in the world, like a guest speaker.

Facebook Occasions is adding a feature to allow them to be marked as online-only, and shortly you will be able to integrate Facebook Live so it is possible to broadcast to occasion guests. To encourage small companies and creators, if you run a Facebook page you’ll also have the ability to charge for access.

Gamers may live stream games from their telephone to Facebook using the new Gaming program that’s available on Google Play of Facebook.

Instagram

Users can watch and comment on the desktop computer on videos.

After you go live, you’ll also shortly have the ability to save your videos into IGTV so they stick around more than the limit in Stories and therefore are easier to find.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
It plugs...
