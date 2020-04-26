- Advertisement -

That the coronavirus pandemic has attracted daily life in the US and across the rest of the world screeching to a halt. Millions of people have lost work due to the virus, the societal fabric of the nation has been torn apart, and there’s no end in sight.

On Friday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a ton of new features across the social networking giant family of products which are thought to help individuals stay more connected to each other during those stressful and uncertain times. One of the byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic is a feeling of disconnection and isolation because the majority of us are stuck at home right now and can’t physically be around other people right now as a consequence of social bookmarking procedures, company closures, and the like. Digital services like Facebook and Instagram are being relied on more than to help us bridge this connection gap and remain in touch with friends and people we love — indeed, Facebook says that in many regions impacted by the COVID-19 virus, video calling via the social media giant’s Messenger and WhatsApp products has more than doubled. Additionally, the viewership of Facebook Live and Instagram Live movies was up”considerably” in March.

But the company still wants to do more — in the words of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that includes”new product updates we have been working on to help everybody feel more connected to each other while we are apart.”

Along those lines, here’s a rundown of the new attributes Zuckerberg just unveiled during a live conversation on Facebook Friday morning to”help individuals feel like they’re together, even when they are — or Need to be — physically apart,” according to the company:

Facebook Messenger “Rooms”

On Facebook Messenger, you can now make a”Room” and invite everyone to join a video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. Those bedrooms, that can be used to host celebrations, book clubs, or even only a hangout from the sofa, will soon be able to hold up to 50 people with no time limit. And you’ll have the ability to share Rooms from Facebook’s News Feed, Groups, and Events sections, so people will have the ability to drop in from nearly anywhere within the Facebook merchandise.

When you’re invited into a Room, you can join from your phone or computer, and the founder of a Room can select who can see and join it. Other controls have the ability to lock it and boot people from it.

Messenger Rooms is rolling out”in certain states” this week and to the rest of the world in the forthcoming weeks.

WhatsApp Group Phone expansion

WhatsApp users will soon be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight individuals. Facebook claims that the calls will be secured with end-to-end encryption.

The company says it is bringing the”Live With” feature, so that you may add someone to your live video from anywhere in the world, like a speaker.

Facebook Occasions is adding a feature to allow them to be pronounced as online-only, and soon you’ll be able to integrate Facebook Live so you can broadcast to occasion guests. To encourage creators and small businesses, if you operate a Facebook page you’ll also soon have the ability to bill for access to events with Facebook Live video.

Gamers may live stream games from their phone to Facebook using Facebook’s new Gaming app that is accessible on Google Play.

Users are now able to watch and comment on live videos in the desktop.

After you go live, you’ll also soon be able to save your movies to IGTV so they stick around more than the 24-hour limitation in Stories and therefore are easier for others to locate.