Facebook Announced to Add A Video Conferencing Feature That Lets Users Video Chat With Up To 50 Users

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Facebook is adding a new feature that lets users video chat with around 50 people, an immediate challenge to video conferencing programs Zoom and Houseparty, each of which have seen use skyrocket amid the coronavirus pandemic.

facebook add more than 50 users in video chat

Some Game-Changer Fact

Messenger sites enable users to invite up to 50 people, even people without Facebook accounts, into public and private chat rooms for free and with no time limitation.

Facebook will expand to the rest of the world in the forthcoming weeks and said the feature is currently rolling out in some consumers on Friday.

Rooms will debut with a smaller limit, but the tool will soon scale up to allow up to 50 individuals, a spokesperson told CNBC.

Zoom enables 100 individual video chats but has a time limit of 40 minutes with a free account.

facebook add more than 50 users in video chat

Facebook emphasized that the person who creates the room controllers who can join, who sees that the room, and if new people may join whatsoever –a knock at Zoom, which has been coping with persistent privacy and safety problems as uninvited users”Zoom-bomb” chat rooms with inappropriate images or profanity.

Zoom shares, which have shot up in the last few months, were more than 5 percent after the news.

KEY BACKGROUND

Facebook FB has come under fire for cloning competitor’s attributes as it keeps a watchful eye on media upstarts and integrating them before, particularly after the initiation of the Facebook and Instagram stories. The business was working on a standalone set video chat program like Houseparty last year until the job shuts down.

NEWS PEG

Houseparty and Zoom have become staples during the shutdowns Since the coronavirus has forced people to rely on conferencing tools for work, school, and communication with friends. The daily users of zoom dropped from 10 million in just two months to more than 200 million. Houseparty has also seen users increase.

TANGENT

Facebook also announced a slew of new movie features, including the ability to watch Instagram Live desktops, video-calling on Facebook Dating, and raising WhatsApp video calls from four to eight people.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
