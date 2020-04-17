Home Technology EVERYTHING YOU KNOW SO FAR ABOUT GOOGLE PIXEL BUDS 2
Technology

EVERYTHING YOU KNOW SO FAR ABOUT GOOGLE PIXEL BUDS 2

By- Vikash Kumar
Google is an, most of us understand their products and services. Larry Page and Sergey Brin have developed the business in 1998. Google is famous for its search engine. The company not only provides web services like Online Advertising, design Softwares, cloud computing but also Search Engines and equipment. Google is among the top four in the technology section (Big Four). Google is famed for its Smartphones. Recently there have been many claims about the new Google Pixel Buds 2.

The Smartphones of Google are premium and well designed, they have received many positive reviews and evaluations for quite a long time. The series from Google’s section is popular. The versions received favorable reviews, except for its Pixel 4 series. Though the lineup has great reviews. Google has been making earphones and wireless earbuds recently. They have received favorable reviews so far. Let’s dig deeper into the new claims concerning the brand new Google Pixel Buds 2.

EVERYTHING ABOUT GOOGLE PIXEL BUDS two:

Many leaks happen to be trapping the internet about the Pixel Buds 2. The Pixel Buds were amazing. The users were happy with the Pixel Buds. They felt quite excited after the announcement of this new Pixel Buds 2.

The entire world has been shaken by the corona Virus. Lockdown has been announced by the Nations and they are necessary because Viruses have skills to infect individuals. There’s not any cure or a vaccine to your COVID — 19. Stopping contact is the only way. When there is contact between people, the less the virus can spread. People are allowed to leave their houses in emergencies, like getting food or medicine. Rather than leaving home the best practice is to maintain social distancing.

The markets were hit by the global pandemic lockdown situation. Many products ought to have released by now. Due to these market conditions, their product launches have been delayed by many companies. The Pixel Buds 2, might release after the scenario gets better. Per some leaks, the buds might emerge in June of 2020, but although there is not any official confirmation up to now.

Let’s talk about the specifications of the new wireless buds. As per the escapes, the new buds will have all the features that the previous buds have. According to some famed claims, the buds may feature 12 mm lively drivers set alongside to sensor the outside sound. It might feature real-time language translation together with hands- free google support. It might feature wireless charging with sweat protection and waterproof protection.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on price some specs and release date. We need to wait for the situation to get better to get the updates from the producers.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

